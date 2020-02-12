Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Santa Barbara Breast Surgeon Participates in Study Examining Whether Breast Milk Could Demonstrate Predisposition to Breast Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:23pm EST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellowship-trained breast surgeon Katrina Mitchell, MD, IBCLC, FACS, is joining forces with University of Massachusetts-Amherst cancer researchers on a study that will examine breast milk from nursing women who have a pathogenic BRCA1 or BRCA2 genetic mutation. "It is an honor to participate in such groundbreaking research with this team," explains Dr. Mitchell. "Breast milk is a fascinating biospecimen with potential to change our approach to the early detection of breast cancer."  In addition to recruiting participants, Dr. Mitchell will act as a clinical consultant and assist in manuscript writing.

Katrina Mitchell, MD, IBCLC, FACS, Breast Surgeon at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic

Women who have these genetic mutations face a significant risk, even at a young age, of breast and ovarian cancer. No fully-effective breast cancer screening method currently exists for nursing mothers in this high-risk group.  New mothers, and to a greater extent those with a BRCA mutation, also face an increased risk of pregnancy-associated breast cancer (PABC), which can be aggressive, for about a decade postpartum. "Breast milk essentially provides a liquid biopsy of the entire breast," says lead researcher Kathleen Arcaro from the UMass Breastmilk Lab. "We hope to better understand breast tumor development and progression in these at-risk women." Through the examination of breast milk cells, the hope is to uncover profiles that may identify risk of breast disease. The research team hopes to ultimately develop a new, noninvasive test that would use women's breast milk to detect breast cancer in its earliest stages.

The study is recruiting participants from across the U.S. through social media and with the help of breast surgeons and lactation specialists like Dr. Mitchell. Women will provide breast milk and saliva samples, and their BRCA test results. They'll need to complete a health questionnaire and agree to annual, long-term follow-up. A control group with neither a BRCA mutation nor multiple close relatives with breast cancer is also being recruited.  The research is supported by a grant from the Department of Defense's Breast Cancer Research Program.

Dr. Mitchell has a special interest in breastfeeding medicine. In addition to her breast surgical oncological fellowship training at MD Anderson Cancer Center, she is a board-certified lactation consultant and lectures nationally and internationally on topics related to lactation and breast cancer.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is a world-class regional cancer facility in Santa Barbara, California that provides a level of multidisciplinary medical care on par with major academic centers. Our highly-trained physicians and compassionate staff utilize the latest technology, clinical research and protocols, as well as evidence-based wellness programs and services, to provide every opportunity for successful treatment and recovery. Ridley-Tree extends its reach with an office in Solvang to provide all patients in Santa Barbara County access to the myriad of services offered, close to home. This kind of care is made possible thanks to the generosity of community donors and our long-standing partnership with the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. www.ridleytreecc.org

Contact: Nicole Young,
Marketing Department
nyoung@sansumclinic.org
O: 805-681-7783
C: 310-699-2629

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-barbara-breast-surgeon-participates-in-study-examining-whether-breast-milk-could-demonstrate-predisposition-to-breast-cancer-301004055.html

SOURCE Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:44pBLUE BIRD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:44pBLOK TECHNOLOGIES : Announces LOI and Working Partnership with 3 Carbon Extractions Inc.
AQ
04:44pEQUINIX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:44pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Posts Flat 1Q Profit From A Year Ago
DJ
04:44pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of PlayAGS, Inc. Investors (AGS)
BU
04:42pAMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pTESLA : recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America
RE
04:41pBENEFITFOCUS : Announces Plan to Support Implementation of ICHRA for Employers, Medical Carriers
PR
04:41pOMNIA Partners Contract Award Expands immixGroup's Reach into the SLED Marketplace
BU
04:40pLANTRONIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group