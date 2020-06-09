Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Celebrates 70 Years

County Federal enters into its 70th year serving Santa Clara and San Benito counties



SAN JOSE, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 8th, 2020 marked the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union ( www.sccfcu.org ), which provides financial services to county, city, and school employees and those at affiliated organizations.



In 1950, seven County employees banded together with $103 to form the Santa Clara County Employees Credit Union with the goal of providing financial services to Santa Clara County employees to help them improve their lives. Today, County Federal has more than 50,000 members, assets in excess of $800 million, and $500 million in loans. County Federal’s mission remains unchanged – to better the lives of those who serve the public.

“County Federal has come a long way in 70 years,” said Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President and CEO of County Federal. “We have helped members buy homes, establish credit, and provide financial solutions from generation to generation. County Federal was there then, and we’re here now. Our team is actively working on new ways to broaden our reach with financial education, provide easy access to services, and innovate our member experience. We’re committed to serving our members for another 70 years and beyond,” Reynolds Lytle said.

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

For the past 70 years, Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations and financial education initiatives. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives.

For more information, visit www.sccfcu.org.

