Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Celebrates 70 Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:01am EDT

County Federal enters into its 70th year serving Santa Clara and San Benito counties

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 8th, 2020 marked the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union (www.sccfcu.org), which provides financial services to county, city, and school employees and those at affiliated organizations.

In 1950, seven County employees banded together with $103 to form the Santa Clara County Employees Credit Union with the goal of providing financial services to Santa Clara County employees to help them improve their lives.  Today, County Federal has more than 50,000 members, assets in excess of $800 million, and $500 million in loans. County Federal’s mission remains unchanged – to better the lives of those who serve the public.

“County Federal has come a long way in 70 years,” said Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President and CEO of County Federal.  “We have helped members buy homes, establish credit, and provide financial solutions from generation to generation.  County Federal was there then, and we’re here now.  Our team is actively working on new ways to broaden our reach with financial education, provide easy access to services, and innovate our member experience.  We’re committed to serving our members for another 70 years and beyond,” Reynolds Lytle said.

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

For the past 70 years, Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations and financial education initiatives. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives.

For more information, visit www.sccfcu.org.

Contact:

Media Relations:

Meilee Epler

mepler@sccfcu.org

408-282-0700

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aSCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aAUTOLIV : Promotes Kevin Fox to Lead its Americas Division
AQ
10:16aAON : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:16aAVIATION WEEK NETWORK LAUNCHES AEROSPACE & DEFENSE WEEK 2020 : Aviation Reset – The Flight Paths Forward
GL
10:16aICMA-RC Advocates for Federal Aid in the Fight Against COVID-19
GL
10:16aSaturday Launches First-of-its-kind, Online Long-Term Care Insurance Assessment Tool
BU
10:16aHigh Times to Add Two NorCal Dispensaries to Growing Retail Presence
GL
10:15aLITGRID : Regarding Conclusion of the Transaction with the Related Party
AQ
10:15aConsumer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aHONDA MOTOR : Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyber attack
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group