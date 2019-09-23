Santa Clara Hosting “Topping Off” Ceremony Sept. 24 for its Sobrato Campus for Discovery and Innovation

Santa Clara University has reached a key milestone in the construction of its 275,000-square-foot Sobrato Campus for Discovery and Innovation, which will be a STEM hub for thousands of SCU students when it is complete. Media and the public are invited to a “topping off” ceremony Sept. 24 at 11:30 a.m. to mark the occasion. The "topping off" steel beam is expected to be lifted by crane atop the construction at about 12:15 p.m.

The steel framework for the giant “campus within a campus” has rapidly taken shape since construction began at the end of last year. Now, builders are ready to install the steel girder that will represent the highest point of the structure. Santa Clara University will mark the moment with a celebratory “topping off” ceremony, including University and Bay Area luminaries signing their names to the steel girder, and watching as it is lifted into place.

Once it opens in 2022, the Sobrato Campus for Discovery and Innovation will be a hub for thousands of Santa Clara students studying fields like neuroscience, bioengineering, sustainability, and environmental science. It will enable cross-disciplinary projects, teaching, and research, with the University’s Jesuit-inspired focus on projects that better humanity.

EXTRA VISUALS:

A digital-video rendering of how the construction will proceed is available online at https://university-operations.scu.edu/planning-and-projects/campus-projects/sobrato-campus-for-discovery-and-innovation/scdi-bim-video/

Renderings of how the interior of the complex will look can be found at https://www.scu.edu/stem/.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Heafey Lawn (inside campus in front of the former Heafey law school building, adjacent to Sobrato Campus construction site). 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053

Who: In attendance will be:

*Santa Clara University’s new President, Father Kevin O’Brien, S.J., formerly dean of SCU’s Jesuit School of Theology and a VP at Georgetown University.

*Silicon Valley real estate executive John A. Sobrato, who with his wife Sue provided the foundational $100 million for the new complex.

*Current Sobrato Organization Chairman and SCU Board of Trustees Chairman John M. Sobrato

*Over 100 SCU students, faculty, staff, friends, and Trustees

About Santa Clara University

Santa Clara University is a private Jesuit, Catholic University in the epicenter of Silicon Valley, infusing ethics and social consciousness into a rigorous cross-disciplinary education for its nearly 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

