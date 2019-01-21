Santa Clara University : Goes Public with $1 Billion Comprehensive Fundraising Campaign

With a goal of elevating the value of its graduates to Silicon Valley
and to a world in need of conscientious leaders, Santa Clara University
announced the public launch of its $1 billion fundraising campaign
Saturday night.
The launch was announced at the University’s 53rd annual Golden Circle
Theatre Party held Jan. 19 at San Jose’s Center for Performing Arts,
which featured a performance by James Taylor, followed by a dinner for
2,500 guests at the Fairmont Hotel.
Over the past four years of the “silent phase” of its campaign, Santa
Clara University has raised almost $600 million of its $1 billion goal.
Those funds launched numerous capital projects including a planned new
275,000-square-foot complex devoted to interdisciplinary STEM education,
the Sobrato Campus for Discovery and Innovation; the Edward M. Dowd Art
and Art History Building completed in 2014; the recently opened Howard
S. and Alida S. Charney Hall of Law; the Stephen A. Finn Residence Hall
currently under construction to help accommodate 600 new undergraduate
students; and a planned Stephen C. and Patricia A. Schott Athletic
Excellence Center.
Now, the University will spend the next four years sharing with donors,
alumni, and other supporters of the University its vision for additional
academic, curricular, and co-curricular enhancements planned for the
campaign: “Innovating with a Mission: The Campaign for Santa Clara
University.”
“There truly is no other institution like Santa Clara University: our
premier access to the innovation and entrepreneurship of Silicon Valley,
combined with our Jesuit values of using one’s talents to improve the
human condition, creates profound impact, both locally and globally,”
said Jeff Miller ’73, MBA ’76, president of the
business-consulting firm JAMM Ventures who is co-chair of the
University’s campaign committee with real-estate executive John A.
Sobrato ’60. “As we ‘go public’ with our strategic plan, it is
crystal clear that the world needs these unique Santa Clara-educated
alumni more than ever.”
The University has
a website describing the campaign initiatives and impact.
Among the other initiatives that will now become a greater focus of the
campaign:
Opening Doors
$210 million for funds to make a Santa
Clara education more accessible to high-achieving students and boost
SCU’s national prominence. That includes:
-
adding student scholarships
-
increasing undergraduate financial aid
-
expansion of the LEAD program for first-generation college students
-
a new Athletic Excellence Center
-
support for student-athletes
Educating the Whole Person
$180 million for student
experiences that “educate the whole person” in the Jesuit tradition.
That includes:
-
broadening the liberal arts to infuse arts and humanities into the
University’s increased focus on STEM and innovation
-
offering more study abroad, internships, vocational discernment, and
experiential learning opportunities
-
providing support for the Jesuit School of Theology and increased
programming for the Ignatian Center for Jesuit Education
-
creating classroom and studios and common-space upgrades to foster
collaborative work
Innovating for the World
$330 million for elevating
programs that help SCU address social inequity globally and promote
innovation in support of humanity. That includes:
-
the Sobrato Campus for Discovery and Innovation, a collaborative hub
for tech and humanities
-
expansion of Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship focused on
enabling social enterprises worldwide to bring environmentally
sustainable solutions to those living in poverty
-
expanding the School of Engineering’s humanitarian engineering focus
-
expanding business-innovation and conscientious capitalism offerings
at the Leavey School of Business
General University
$280 million for general
University funds for academic units, global experiences, and other
programmatic and education-enhancing initiatives.
The University’s previous fundraising campaign ended in 2006, and raised
more than $400 million from more than 41,000 donors. That resulted in
the construction of the current business school and learning commons and
library, more than $100 million for scholarships, and new
professorships, among other campus changes.
A full list of initiatives can be found on the campaign
website.
About Santa Clara University
Santa Clara University, a comprehensive Jesuit, Catholic university
located 40 miles south of San Francisco in California’s Silicon Valley,
offers its more than 9,000 students rigorous undergraduate curricula in
arts and sciences, business, and engineering; master’s degrees in
business, education, counseling psychology, pastoral ministry, and
theology; and law degrees and engineering doctoral degrees.
Distinguished nationally by one of the highest graduation rates among
all U.S. master’s universities, California’s oldest operating
higher-education institution demonstrates faith-inspired values of
ethics and social justice. For more information, see www.scu.edu.
