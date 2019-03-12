Santa Clara University : Graduate Programs Climb in U.S. News Rankings

Part-time MBA program rises to No. 22; Executive MBA program ranked No. 13; and IP Law program retains No. 4 spot in the nation.

Santa Clara University’s graduate-level programs in technology and international law; entrepreneurship; finance; and marketing earned strong votes of confidence in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings.

Many of the graduate programs offered by the Silicon Valley-based private Jesuit University ranked in the top percentiles among all U.S. graduate-level universities. That includes the intellectual-property law program at Santa Clara University School of Law, which ranked No. 4 in the nation–the top 3 percent, and the part-time MBA program at the Leavey School of Business at No. 22 out of 287, in the top 8 percent.

“We are extremely proud of the outstanding quality of our professional programs as confirmed by the latest U.S. News & World Report graduate school rankings,” said Dennis Jacobs, provost of Santa Clara University. “Our faculty’s continuous efforts to enhance curricula and experiential learning opportunities has produced rigorous and relevant graduate programs that reflect the innovative spirit of Silicon Valley.”

Business

The part-time MBA program at the Leavey School of Business rose 17 spots to No. 22 in the nation, No. 2 in the Bay Area, and fourth-best in California.

The Leavey School’s Executive MBA program for the first time was ranked No. 13 in the nation for its 20-month, nights-and-weekend MBA program catering to working professionals.

The Leavey School’s graduate program in marketing was ranked No. 17 for the first time; its program in finance was ranked No. 16, up from No. 23 last year; while its information systems program was ranked No. 23 and its entrepreneurship program No. 24.

Law

Once again, Santa Clara University School of Law was ranked the fourth-best in the nation for its intellectual property program, out of 192 law schools offering such programs. That top 3-percent showing reflects the school’s strong curriculum and experiential opportunities in fields such as patent, privacy, and entrepreneurial law.

The law school’s international program had a strong premiere showing on the list of best international programs, placing in the top quartile—No. 40 out of 192—of such programs nationwide. The school also ranked No. 40 among law schools that offer part-time programs catering to working students, and the school’s full-time J.D. program rose nine spots to No. 104.

The school also had a strong showing in environmental law, coming in 65th out of 188 schools. Its dispute resolution program ranked No. 65; clinical programs No. 98; and health law program No. 101.

Engineering

The School of Engineering rose four spots, to No. 128 among 192 schools. The school showed improvement in its peer-assessment rating; GRE scores of its accepted students; and a more-selective acceptance rate.

