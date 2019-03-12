Santa Clara University : Graduate Programs Climb in U.S. News Rankings

Santa Clara University’s graduate-level programs in technology and
international law; entrepreneurship; finance; and marketing earned
strong votes of confidence in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best
Graduate Schools rankings.
Many of the graduate programs offered by the Silicon Valley-based
private Jesuit University ranked in the top percentiles among all U.S.
graduate-level universities. That includes the intellectual-property law
program at Santa Clara University School of Law, which ranked No. 4 in
the nation–the top 3 percent, and the part-time MBA program at the
Leavey School of Business at No. 22 out of 287, in the top 8 percent.
“We are extremely proud of the outstanding quality of our professional
programs as confirmed by the latest U.S. News & World Report graduate
school rankings,” said Dennis Jacobs, provost of Santa Clara University.
“Our faculty’s continuous efforts to enhance curricula and experiential
learning opportunities has produced rigorous and relevant graduate
programs that reflect the innovative spirit of Silicon Valley.”
Business
The part-time MBA program at the Leavey School of Business rose 17 spots
to No. 22 in the nation, No. 2 in the Bay Area, and fourth-best in
California.
The Leavey School’s Executive MBA program for the first time was ranked
No. 13 in the nation for its 20-month, nights-and-weekend MBA program
catering to working professionals.
The Leavey School’s graduate program in marketing was ranked No. 17 for
the first time; its program in finance was ranked No. 16, up from No. 23
last year; while its information systems program was ranked No. 23 and
its entrepreneurship program No. 24.
Law
Once again, Santa Clara University School of Law was ranked the
fourth-best in the nation for its intellectual property program, out of
192 law schools offering such programs. That top 3-percent showing
reflects the school’s strong curriculum and experiential opportunities
in fields such as patent, privacy, and entrepreneurial law.
The law school’s international program had a strong premiere showing on
the list of best international programs, placing in the top quartile—No.
40 out of 192—of such programs nationwide. The school also ranked No. 40
among law schools that offer part-time programs catering to working
students, and the school’s full-time J.D. program rose nine spots to No.
104.
The school also had a strong showing in environmental law, coming in
65th out of 188 schools. Its dispute resolution program ranked No. 65;
clinical programs No. 98; and health law program No. 101.
Engineering
The School of Engineering rose four spots, to No. 128 among 192 schools.
The school showed improvement in its peer-assessment rating; GRE scores
of its accepted students; and a more-selective acceptance rate.
