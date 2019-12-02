Log in
Santa Cruz County Bank : Hires Senior Vice President, Regional Manager Richard Aiello

12/02/2019 | 04:31pm EST

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC: SCZC), with assets over $1 billion, is a top rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today the Bank announced that Richard (Rich) Aiello has joined as Senior Vice President, Regional Manager for the Salinas and Monterey Peninsula regions.  

Richard Aiello, SVP, Regional Manager, Salinas/Monterey, Santa Cruz County Bank

Mr. Aiello will be based in Monterey County where he will be responsible for leading the Bank's expansion efforts by developing new relationships and expanding existing business relationships in Salinas and the Monterey Peninsula. The Bank is actively in the process of opening a full-service banking office within this market area. The Bank has the capacity to lend up to $30 million per relationship and is recognized as a top SBA and USDA lender in California.

Mr. Aiello has an extensive education and professional background in finance, credit analysis and branch management. Most recently, Mr. Aiello was Senior Vice President, Regional Manager for Mechanics Bank (formerly Rabobank) for six years where he was responsible for 14 branches extending from King City to San Jose, including the Monterey Peninsula and Salinas branches.

Mr. Aiello obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington in 2013.

An active community volunteer, Mr. Aiello currently serves on the Impact and Investment Committee for the Community Foundation of Monterey County and the Board of Pasadera HOA. In the past, he has served as a Board member of the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, Notre Dame High School in Salinas, Monterey County Free Libraries, Italian Festival of Santa Rosalia – Monterey, and is a former Rotarian of both the Castroville Rotary Club and the Monterey Cannery Row Club.

Commenting on his new appointment, Mr. Aiello stated, "Santa Cruz County Bank is well known in the region and in the industry as a leading lender with exceptional financial ratings.  I am extremely honored to join Santa Cruz County Bank. I look forward to contributing to the Bank's expansion efforts in the Salinas and Monterey Peninsula regions and continuing to deliver banking services to meet the needs of individuals and businesses along the Central Coast and Salinas Valley. Santa Cruz County Bank's extensive knowledge in USDA and FSA lending will especially benefit the predominant growers and agricultural businesses in this region."

Fred Caioccia, Executive Vice President and Regional Credit Officer commented, "Rich is a well-known banker and commercial lender throughout the Salinas and Monterey area. His under-standing of relationship banking is a perfect fit with Santa Cruz County Bank's unique style of doing business for the long term through relationship and community building. His experience and skills for developing long term relationships with borrowers and depositors and the community at large are an asset to the Bank. We look forward to Rich's contributions to the Bank's expansion in the Salinas and Monterey regions and to serving the community in the years ahead."

Mr. Aiello resides in Monterey with his wife and three children.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK
Santa Cruz County Bank, founded in 2004, is a top rated, locally owned and operated full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California with seven branches located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Santa Cruz (2), Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Since its founding, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported the community by actively participating and donating to local not-for-profit organizations. The bank's dedication to providing personalized relationship-based service and access to decision makers sets it apart as a refreshing alternative to the "big banks". The bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and cash management. The bank's SBA Department has been recognized as a top SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and in the Silicon Valley. Santa Cruz County Bank is a top USDA lender in the state of California.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTC marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed through a brokerage firm or one of the Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. 

