Santander Cash Nexus named "Best Payment Hub Solution" by Global Finance Magazine

BOSTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank today announced its global cash management solution, Santander Cash Nexus, was recently named the "Best Payment Hub Solution" by Global Finance. The recognition was featured in the magazine's 2020 awards for Best Treasury & Cash Management Providers, released in March.

Santander Cash Nexus, a global solution for Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking clients, was launched in 2013 by Banco Santander to support its global clients. Santander Bank began offering the platform to U.S.-based clients in October 2019. The platform offers clients a comprehensive suite of global connectivity solutions and provides access to local payment initiation services in 15 markets around the world via a single point of entry. Santander Cash Nexus also provides cash position reporting for all banks the client is using globally.

"We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to increase global connectivity for our clients in North America and beyond," said Ken Deveaux, managing director and head of Transaction Banking at Santander Bank in the U.S. "We continue to strive to enable our Commercial and Corporate and Investment Banking clients to enhance their operations, enabling productivity and connectivity in our global world."

Santander continues to invest in practical solutions that allow clients to digitize and automate transacting to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and improve controls to gain a competitive edge. Its suite of commercial banking solutions in North America also includes Santander Treasury Link, which is designed to digitize commercial transacting, and Santander Enterprise Payment Link, which helps businesses simplify and digitize payment processing.

For more information on Santander Cash Nexus, please visit www.santandercashnexus.com.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks and an active provider of capital, treasury management, risk management and international solutions. Santander earns the loyalty of its commercial banking clients by offering services that help them manage their operating needs, maximize their working capital and grow their businesses domestically and internationally. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.santanderbank.com/us/commercial.

