Sanyo Special Steel : Notice regarding repurchase of shares and cancellation of treasury stock

June 19, 2019

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Notice regarding repurchase of shares and cancellation of treasury stock

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. ("Sanyo Special Steel") hereby announces that today's meeting of the Board of Directors has resolved to repurchase of the company's shares pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, of the Companies Act of Japan as well as Article 39 of the company's Articles of Incorporation, and for the cancellation of treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act, to be implemented as follows.

Reason for repurchasing shares and cancellation of shares

To enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency Details of the repurchase

(1)Type of shares to be repurchased Common stock (2)Number of shares to be repurchased 1,730,000 shares (maximum) (3.1% of the number of issued shares excluding treasury stock) (3)Total value of shares to be repurchased ¥ 30 billion (maximum) (4)Repurchase period From June 20,2019, to December 23, 2019 (5)Methods of repurchase Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary trading contracts 3. Details of cancellation (1)Type of shares to be cancelled Common stock (2)Number of shares to be cancelled 2,930,000 shares (planned) (5.1% of the number of issued shares before cancellation) *Including the total number of shares repurchased in accordance with 2. above (3)Scheduled date of cancellation January 31,2020 (For reference) a. Holding of treasury stock as March 31, 2019 Number of issued shares excluding treasury stock 56,225,141 shares Number of shares of treasury stock 1,212,166 shares b. Previous execution of share repurchases Repurchase period From May 1,2008 to June 16,2008 Type of shares repurchased Common stock Number of shares repurchased 1,642,000 shares (Note) (1.0% of the number of issued shares excluding treasury stock at that time) Total value of shares repurchased ¥ 999,705,000

Note: We conducted a one-for-five reverse stock split of our company's shares effective on October 1, 2017. The number of shares that has been described here is a thing of before the reverse stock split.

