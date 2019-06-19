Log in
Sanyo Special Steel : Notice regarding repurchase of shares and cancellation of treasury stock

06/19/2019 | 12:29am EDT

June 19, 2019

To Whom It May Concern:

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Notice regarding repurchase of shares and cancellation of treasury stock

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. ("Sanyo Special Steel") hereby announces that today's meeting of the Board of Directors has resolved to repurchase of the company's shares pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, of the Companies Act of Japan as well as Article 39 of the company's Articles of Incorporation, and for the cancellation of treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act, to be implemented as follows.

  1. Reason for repurchasing shares and cancellation of shares
    To enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency
  2. Details of the repurchase

(1)Type of shares to be repurchased

Common stock

(2)Number of shares to be repurchased

1,730,000 shares (maximum)

(3.1% of the number of issued shares excluding treasury stock)

(3)Total value of shares to be repurchased

¥ 30 billion (maximum)

(4)Repurchase period

From June 20,2019, to December 23, 2019

(5)Methods of repurchase

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary

trading contracts

3. Details of cancellation

(1)Type of shares to be cancelled

Common stock

(2)Number of shares to be cancelled

2,930,000 shares (planned)

(5.1% of the number of issued shares before cancellation)

*Including the total number of shares repurchased in accordance

with 2. above

(3)Scheduled date of cancellation

January 31,2020

(For reference)

a. Holding of treasury stock as March 31, 2019

Number of issued shares excluding treasury stock

56,225,141 shares

Number of shares of treasury stock

1,212,166 shares

b. Previous execution of share repurchases

Repurchase period

From May 1,2008 to June 16,2008

Type of shares repurchased

Common stock

Number of shares repurchased

1,642,000 shares

(Note)

(1.0% of the number of issued shares excluding treasury stock at that time)

Total value of shares repurchased

¥ 999,705,000

Note: We conducted a one-for-five reverse stock split of our company's shares effective on October 1, 2017. The number of shares that has been described here is a thing of before the reverse stock split.

(For Inquiries)

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd., General Administration Department:

Tel. +81-79-235-6003

END

Please note that the official text of this document has been prepared in Japanese. To the extent there is any

discrepancy between the English translation and original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.

Disclaimer

Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 04:28:02 UTC
