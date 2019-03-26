Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sapa : Be extra cautious due to the Cyber attack on Hydro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Following the cyber-attack on Hydro last week, be aware of that some may try to take advantage of the current situation and contact Hydro's partners, pretending to be Hydro. Please be very cautious as this may be an attempt to spread the virus further or deceive our customers, suppliers or other partners.

We therefore ask our partners to show extra caution when receiving emails from Hydro during this period. For instance, please note that Hydro is notunder any circumstances asking our partners to change bank accounts. Anyone who is in doubt about the credibility of an email from Hydro should call the sender to verify.

Disclaimer

Sapa AS published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aChina widens ban on Canadian canola imports to second firm, Viterra
RE
10:50aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : United States Disrupts Large Scale Front Company Network Transferring Hundreds of Millions of Dollars and Euros to the IRGC and Iran's Ministry of Defense
PU
10:49aOxyContin maker Purdue reaches $270 million settlement in Oklahoma opioid case
RE
10:48aA Decade After the Housing Bust, the Exurbs Are Back
DJ
10:48aU.S. Consumer Confidence Declines in March
DJ
10:45aEuropean lawmakers urge end of golden visa schemes, name EU tax havens
RE
10:40aLA LINCOLN ACADEMY : Lincoln Academy Short Story Coffee House
PU
10:37aKenya's Equity Group 2018 pretax profit up on rising interest income
RE
10:37aRichmond Fed Manufacturing Index Slips in March
DJ
10:36aHome-Price Growth Slows Heading Into Spring -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
3MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5TCL CORPORATION : China stocks rally on investor optimism, but corporate earnings lag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.