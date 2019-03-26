Sapa : Be extra cautious due to the Cyber attack on Hydro

Following the cyber-attack on Hydro last week, be aware of that some may try to take advantage of the current situation and contact Hydro's partners, pretending to be Hydro. Please be very cautious as this may be an attempt to spread the virus further or deceive our customers, suppliers or other partners.

We therefore ask our partners to show extra caution when receiving emails from Hydro during this period. For instance, please note that Hydro is notunder any circumstances asking our partners to change bank accounts. Anyone who is in doubt about the credibility of an email from Hydro should call the sender to verify.