Sapling : Raises $4 Million to Build the People Management Platform for the Future of Work

There’s a shift happening in the world of work that’s taking place in
almost every organization — and leading investors are starting to
notice. Marked by increasingly distributed teams and connected by
increasingly digital communications, HR teams are deploying new
practices and technologies to give them an edge in attracting,
empowering and retaining top talent.
HR platform Sapling is building the People Management Platform of the
Future — one focused on empowering People Operations teams with
connectivity, data and insights on their global workforce. The SF-based
startup has raised $4 million in seed financing led by Google's
AI-focused venture fund, Gradient Ventures, with participation from
Tuesday Capital.
Sapling's integration-first approach allows teams to connect the tools
and software they're already using, like Lever for recruiting, ADP for
payroll, or G Suite for productivity. Where other HR tools have focused
on basic checklists and manual workflows, Sapling’s strategy is focused
on AI-powered automation and predictive insights, enabling HR to focus
on the people side of People Ops, and empowering teams to make
data-driven people decisions.
Zach Bratun-Glennon, Partner at Gradient Ventures, is excited by
Sapling's potential to leverage AI and automation in People Operations.
"When we met the Sapling team, we were immediately excited by their
intuitive and intelligent software. What started off as a phenomenal
onboarding solution has quickly transformed into a robust, data-driven
People Management platform."
Sapling co-founder and CEO Bart Macdonald, echoes Gradient Ventures'
enthusiasm, and also understands how to balance the needs of modern HR
teams with where People Ops is heading. “As HR professionals on
high-growth teams ourselves, we've had front-row seats to the challenges
high-growth, global teams are facing. We've taken these learnings and
we're building a platform to help teams drive greater workforce
productivity, surface predictive people insights, and build more
connected work experiences."
One such team is InVision, makers of popular software for design teams
and the world's largest fully-remote workforce. InVision leverages
Sapling to automate administrative communications, workflows, software
provisioning, HR documentation, and notifications — saving 1,000+ hours
of administration.
Shelby Wolpa, VP of People Operations at InVision, says, "With almost
1,000 people across the world, it's critical that we provide a
consistent employee experience that attracts and retains the world’s
best talent. Having the right tools to automate the heavy lifting of our
People Operations has been pivotal to our success, and Sapling has been
the technology backbone that connects our recruitment, HR, finance and
IT functions."
Since founding Sapling in 2016, co-founders Bart Macdonald and Andy
Crebar have grown the platform to help customers with teams distributed
across more than 50 countries. These include companies like InVision,
KAYAK, OnDeck and Digital Ocean, who have leveraged Sapling to grow
their teams by up to 10X. Sapling sees AI's potential as a tool to
transform the way companies connect with their employees, and continues
to invest in data-driven insights and predictive analytics solutions.
About Sapling
Sapling
is the leading onboarding and HR platform supercharged for medium-sized
companies. Our software streamlines HR processes, creates a consistent
employee experience, and empowers People Operations teams with
connectivity, data, and insights on their global workforce. As the
platform of choice for InVision, Kayak, OnDeck, Digital Ocean and more,
we believe when you create a great employee experience, HR can better
support teams to do their best work.
About Gradient Ventures
Gradient Ventures is Google's AI-focused venture fund — investing in and
connecting early stage startups with Google's resources, innovation, and
technical leadership in artificial intelligence. The fund focuses on
helping founders navigate the challenges in developing AI-based
products, from leveraging training datasets to helping companies take
advantage of the latest techniques, so that great ideas can come to
life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto,
California. For more information, visit Gradient.com.
