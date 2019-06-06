Sapoznik Insurance : Celebrated as the South Florida Business Journal's HEALTHIEST EMPLOYER® in the Small Company Category

Sapoznik
Insurance, is a full service, national employee benefits agency
focusing on health and wellness education and personal accountability
for health. We are thrilled to announce that Sapoznik Insurance is
recognized as the South Florida Business Journal’s 2019 HEALTHIEST
EMPLOYER® in the small company category for 2-99 employees. These
prestigious awards honor organizations that have committed to positively
impact the health of their workforce, and their bottom line.
Over 200 people attended the luncheon at the Pier Sixty-Six Hotel &
Marina in Fort Lauderdale. Participants engaged in a health fair
featuring health and wellness resources, fitness tips, screenings for
heart disease and more. The fair was followed up with the 2019
Healthiest Employer Awards ceremony.
The award showcases employers who focus on employee’s health and
wellness and are nominated based on the information gathered by the
South Florida Business Journal and data analyzed by Springbuk. Measuring
the success of the wellness programs encompasses six categories:
leadership commitment, communications and marketing, foundational
components, strategic planning, programming and interventions, and
reporting and analytics.
"Driven by our mission of empowering employees to achieve physical and
financial well-being, we have championed this cause for our clients and
our team members since our company’s inception," said Rachel Sapoznik,
President & CEO of Sapoznik Insurance. "It feels incredible to be
recognized as the HEALTHIEST EMPLOYER® after being nominated for the
second year in a row. It is a testament to how essential wellness is to
our company, and we look forward to continuing to evolve our program and
our strategies. One’s health should not be taken for granted, and our
employees know how much we care about their physical, mental, and
financial well-being. Considering the amount of time we all spend at
work, creating an environment focused on wellness is imperative, and it
starts with taking care of our health and our people!"
Sapoznik serves many industries, including national retailers,
automobile dealerships, municipalities, manufacturers, hotels and
non-profit organizations. Sapoznik stands out as a passionate partner
and a vital resource by taking a holistic approach to employee benefits
and understanding how wellness plays a critical role.
About Sapoznik Insurance
Headquartered in North Miami Beach and celebrating over 30 years in the
industry, Sapoznik Insurance is an employee benefits agency focusing on
health and wellness education and personal accountability for health. As
the largest employee benefits agency and one of the largest
independently owned agencies in South Florida, Sapoznik Insurance
partners with businesses that truly care about their employees. The
company transforms its wellness expertise into a healthier bottom line
for its clients. The agency was founded in 1987 by native Miamian and
published author Rachel Sapoznik. For more information, call
1.877.948.8887, visit sapoznik.com or email info@sapoznik.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005704/en/