Sapoznik Insurance : Celebrated as the South Florida Business Journal's HEALTHIEST EMPLOYER® in the Small Company Category

Sapoznik Insurance, is a full service, national employee benefits agency focusing on health and wellness education and personal accountability for health. We are thrilled to announce that Sapoznik Insurance is recognized as the South Florida Business Journal’s 2019 HEALTHIEST EMPLOYER® in the small company category for 2-99 employees. These prestigious awards honor organizations that have committed to positively impact the health of their workforce, and their bottom line.

Over 200 people attended the luncheon at the Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina in Fort Lauderdale. Participants engaged in a health fair featuring health and wellness resources, fitness tips, screenings for heart disease and more. The fair was followed up with the 2019 Healthiest Employer Awards ceremony.

The award showcases employers who focus on employee’s health and wellness and are nominated based on the information gathered by the South Florida Business Journal and data analyzed by Springbuk. Measuring the success of the wellness programs encompasses six categories: leadership commitment, communications and marketing, foundational components, strategic planning, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.

"Driven by our mission of empowering employees to achieve physical and financial well-being, we have championed this cause for our clients and our team members since our company’s inception," said Rachel Sapoznik, President & CEO of Sapoznik Insurance. "It feels incredible to be recognized as the HEALTHIEST EMPLOYER® after being nominated for the second year in a row. It is a testament to how essential wellness is to our company, and we look forward to continuing to evolve our program and our strategies. One’s health should not be taken for granted, and our employees know how much we care about their physical, mental, and financial well-being. Considering the amount of time we all spend at work, creating an environment focused on wellness is imperative, and it starts with taking care of our health and our people!"

Sapoznik serves many industries, including national retailers, automobile dealerships, municipalities, manufacturers, hotels and non-profit organizations. Sapoznik stands out as a passionate partner and a vital resource by taking a holistic approach to employee benefits and understanding how wellness plays a critical role.

About Sapoznik Insurance

Headquartered in North Miami Beach and celebrating over 30 years in the industry, Sapoznik Insurance is an employee benefits agency focusing on health and wellness education and personal accountability for health. As the largest employee benefits agency and one of the largest independently owned agencies in South Florida, Sapoznik Insurance partners with businesses that truly care about their employees. The company transforms its wellness expertise into a healthier bottom line for its clients. The agency was founded in 1987 by native Miamian and published author Rachel Sapoznik. For more information, call 1.877.948.8887, visit sapoznik.com or email info@sapoznik.com.

