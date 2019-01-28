Sapura Energy Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - ENCIK MOHAMED RASHDI BIN MOHAMED GHAZALLI

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Information Compiled By KLSE
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
ENCIK MOHAMED RASHDI BIN MOHAMED GHAZALLI
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
11
|
24/01/2019
|
313,106
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CIMSEC NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - CIMB FOR MOHAMED RASHDI BIN MOHAMED GHAZALLI (PB)
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
RM0.30 per ordinary share
|
22
|
24/01/2019
|
81,553
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CIMSEC NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - CIMB FOR ROSNAH BINTI KAMARUL ZAMAN (PB)
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
RM0.30 per ordinary share
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Subscription of ordinary shares pursuant to rights issue of shares with warrants.
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Indirect Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
410,970
|
Direct (%)
|
0.003
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
130,485
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
0.001
|
Date of notice
|
28/01/2019
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
28/01/2019
Disclaimer
Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 15:23:03 UTC