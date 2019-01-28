Log in
Sapura Energy Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - ENCIK MOHAMED RASHDI BIN MOHAMED GHAZALLI

01/28/2019 | 10:24am EST
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Date: 28 January 2019


Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name ENCIK MOHAMED RASHDI BIN MOHAMED GHAZALLI
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

11

24/01/2019

313,106

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder CIMSEC NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - CIMB FOR MOHAMED RASHDI BIN MOHAMED GHAZALLI (PB)
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM0.30 per ordinary share
22

24/01/2019

81,553

Acquired

Indirect Interest

Name of registered holder CIMSEC NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - CIMB FOR ROSNAH BINTI KAMARUL ZAMAN (PB)
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM0.30 per ordinary share

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Subscription of ordinary shares pursuant to rights issue of shares with warrants.
Nature of interest Direct and Indirect Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 410,970
Direct (%) 0.003
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 130,485
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0.001
Date of notice 28/01/2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 28/01/2019

Disclaimer

Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 15:23:03 UTC
