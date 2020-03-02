Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sapura Energy Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - TAN SRI DATO' SERI SHAHRIL BIN SHAMSUDDIN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 12:18am EST

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name TAN SRI DATO' SERI SHAHRIL BIN SHAMSUDDIN
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

1

26/02/2020

4,647,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder TAN SRI DATO' SERI SHAHRIL BIN SHAMSUDDIN
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM0.2152

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares in open market.
Nature of interest 
Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 173,811,600
Direct (%) 1.088
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 2,048,149,790
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 12.818
Date of notice 29/02/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 29/02/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name SAPNRG
Date Announced 02 Mar 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-02032020-00027

Disclaimer

Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 05:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:46aFORTUM OYJ : President and CEO Pekka Lundmark to leave Fortum
AQ
12:38aTraining seminar for employees of credit institutions
PU
12:38aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :HKD201,000,000 1.85% Notes due 2023
PU
12:38aSAPURA ENERGY BERHAD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - TAN SRI DATO' SERI SHAHRIL BIN SHAMSUDDIN
PU
12:35aSTERLING DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sterling Bancorp, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
12:34aJapanese auto sales slide 10% in February, as coronavirus worries deepen
RE
12:32aMalaysia sees biggest weekly equity outflow in over 20 months amid virus, political woes
RE
12:28aBANPU MOVES FORWARD WITH "GREENER" STRATEGY : Expanding Gas Business and Moving "Banpu NEXT" at Full Capacity to Expand Clean Energy Portfolio
PU
12:28aCOMPUMEDICS : APPENDIX 4D to 31 DECEMBER 2019
PU
12:20aDrilling Confirms Down-dip Continuation of Silver Mineralization and High-grade Zone Below Existing Pit Limits at Candelaria, Nevada
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FASTLY, INC. : FASTLY : No Longer Participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conferenc..
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. : NXP Semiconductors Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Due to Potential Impac..
3SAMSUNG C&T : Heavy receives order to build three shuttle tankers
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus
5SK Siltron Completes Acquisition of U.S. DuPont's SiC Wafer Division
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group