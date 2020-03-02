Sapura Energy Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - TAN SRI DATO' SERI SHAHRIL BIN SHAMSUDDIN

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Particulars of Director
Name
TAN SRI DATO' SERI SHAHRIL BIN SHAMSUDDIN
Descriptions(Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
1
26/02/2020
4,647,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
TAN SRI DATO' SERI SHAHRIL BIN SHAMSUDDIN
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
RM0.2152
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares in open market.
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
173,811,600
Direct (%)
1.088
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
2,048,149,790
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
12.818
Date of notice
29/02/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
29/02/2020
Announcement Info
Company Name
SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name
SAPNRG
Date Announced
02 Mar 2020
Category
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS4-02032020-00027
Disclaimer
