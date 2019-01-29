Sapura Energy Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - TAN SRI DATUK AMAR DR HAMID BIN BUGO

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Particulars of Director
Name
TAN SRI DATUK AMAR DR HAMID BIN BUGO
Descriptions(Class)
Ordinary shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
11
13/11/2018
335,500
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
MAYBANK NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - PLEDGED SECURITIES ACCOUNT FOR TOMMY BIN BUGO @ HAMID BIN BUGO
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
RM1.49 per ordinary share
22
24/01/2019
559,166
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
MAYBANK NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - PLEDGED SECURITIES ACCOUNT FOR TOMMY BIN BUGO @ HAMID BIN BUGO
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
RM0.30 per ordinary share
33
24/01/2019
101,126
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
MAYBANK NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - TOMMY BIN BUGO @ HAMID BIN BUGO
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
RM0.30 per ordinary share
44
24/01/2019
326,215
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
KENANGA NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - PLEDGED SECURITIES ACCOUNT FOR TOMMY BIN BUGO @ HAMID BIN BUGO
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
RM0.30 per ordinary share
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Item 1 - Conversion from structured hedge fund. Items 2 to 4 - Subscription of ordinary shares pursuant to rights issue of shares with warrants.
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
1,578,412
Direct (%)
0.010
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
275,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
0.002
Date of notice
29/01/2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
29/01/2019
