Sapura Energy Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - TAN SRI DATUK AMAR DR HAMID BIN BUGO

01/29/2019 | 09:34am EST
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Date: 29 January 2019


Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name TAN SRI DATUK AMAR DR HAMID BIN BUGO
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

11

13/11/2018

335,500

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder MAYBANK NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - PLEDGED SECURITIES ACCOUNT FOR TOMMY BIN BUGO @ HAMID BIN BUGO
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM1.49 per ordinary share
22

24/01/2019

559,166

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder MAYBANK NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - PLEDGED SECURITIES ACCOUNT FOR TOMMY BIN BUGO @ HAMID BIN BUGO
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM0.30 per ordinary share
33

24/01/2019

101,126

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder MAYBANK NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - TOMMY BIN BUGO @ HAMID BIN BUGO
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM0.30 per ordinary share
44

24/01/2019

326,215

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder KENANGA NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - PLEDGED SECURITIES ACCOUNT FOR TOMMY BIN BUGO @ HAMID BIN BUGO
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM0.30 per ordinary share

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Item 1 - Conversion from structured hedge fund. Items 2 to 4 - Subscription of ordinary shares pursuant to rights issue of shares with warrants.
Nature of interest Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 1,578,412
Direct (%) 0.010
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 275,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0.002
Date of notice 29/01/2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 29/01/2019

Disclaimer

Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 14:33:04 UTC
