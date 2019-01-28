|
Sapura Energy Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATO' SHAHRIMAN BIN SHAMSUDDIN
01/28/2019 | 11:54am EST
|
Date: 28 January 2019
|
Name
|
DATO' SHAHRIMAN BIN SHAMSUDDIN
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary shares
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
11
|
24 Jan 2019
|
1,333,333,334
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
SAPURA TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
|
Address of registered holder
|
Sapura@Mines No. 7 Jalan Tasik The Mines Resort City 43300 Seri Kembangan Selangor Darul Ehsan
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
22
|
24 Jan 2019
|
307,000,000
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CIMSEC NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - CIMB FOR JURUDATA SDN BHD (PB)
|
Address of registered holder
|
17th Floor Menara CIMB Jalan Stesen Sentral 2 Kuala Lumpur Sentral 50470 Kuala Lumpur
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
33
|
24 Jan 2019
|
271,738
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
UNIPHONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS BERHAD
|
Address of registered holder
|
No. 10 Jalan Tandang 46050 Petaling Jaya Selangor Darul Ehsan
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Subscription of ordinary shares pursuant to rights issue of shares with warrants.
|
Nature of interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
506,385
|
Direct (%)
|
0.003
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
2,648,149,790
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
16.573
|
Total no of securities after change
|
2,648,656,175
|
Date of notice
|
28 Jan 2019
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
28 Jan 2019
Back
Disclaimer
Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 16:53:02 UTC
|
|