Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sapura Energy Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATO' SHAHRIMAN BIN SHAMSUDDIN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 11:54am EST

Date: 28 January 2019
Name DATO' SHAHRIMAN BIN SHAMSUDDIN
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary shares
No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
11 24 Jan 2019

1,333,333,334

Acquired Indirect Interest
Name of registered holder SAPURA TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
Address of registered holder Sapura@Mines No. 7 Jalan Tasik The Mines Resort City 43300 Seri Kembangan Selangor Darul Ehsan
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
22 24 Jan 2019

307,000,000

Acquired Indirect Interest
Name of registered holder CIMSEC NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - CIMB FOR JURUDATA SDN BHD (PB)
Address of registered holder 17th Floor Menara CIMB Jalan Stesen Sentral 2 Kuala Lumpur Sentral 50470 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
33 24 Jan 2019

271,738

Acquired Indirect Interest
Name of registered holder UNIPHONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS BERHAD
Address of registered holder No. 10 Jalan Tandang 46050 Petaling Jaya Selangor Darul Ehsan
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Subscription of ordinary shares pursuant to rights issue of shares with warrants.
Nature of interest Indirect Interest
Direct (units) 506,385
Direct (%) 0.003
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 2,648,149,790
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 16.573
Total no of securities after change 2,648,656,175
Date of notice 28 Jan 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 28 Jan 2019

Back



Disclaimer

Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 16:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pPAYPAL : French company closes Nazi account linked to Hezbollah, Assad and BDS
AQ
12:40pCLEANSPARK, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:39pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of TCF Financial Corporation
PR
12:39pDECISIVE STEPS BEING TAKEN TO REDUCE CRUDE OIL IMPORT BY 10 PER CENT : PM Modi
AQ
12:39pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Versum Materials, Inc.
PR
12:39pWONDERLA HOLIDAYS : third-quarter net up 20 per cent
AQ
12:39pANTARES : Sees Double Digit Growth in Borrower Commitments and Core Assets in 2018
BU
12:39pEximo Medical Ltd. Announces First Commercial Case of Its B-Laser™ Atherectomy System in the U.S. and Publication of Its IDE and CE Studies Results
BU
12:38pGreystone Ranks #1 in Fannie Mae Small Loans
GL
12:38pCurtis Walker Joins Broadstone as Senior Vice President, Acquisitions
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2World stocks slide on China worries, rising supply hits oil
3BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
4CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar fourth quarter profit misses estimate badly, shares slide
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.