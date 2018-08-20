|
Sapura Energy Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
08/20/2018 | 08:16am CEST
Date: 20 August 2018
Name
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Address
Level 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
KWAPACT6622007
Nationality/Country of incorporation
Malaysia
Descriptions (Class)
ORDINARY SHARES
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
11
15 Aug 2018
5,000,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Address of registered holder
LEVEL 36, INTEGRA TOWER, THE INTERMARK, 348 JALAN TUN RAZAK, 50400 KUALA LUMPUR
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
22
16 Aug 2018
1,500,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Address of registered holder
LEVEL 36, INTEGRA TOWER, THE INTERMARK, 348 JALAN TUN RAZAK, 50400 KUALA LUMPUR
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Acquisition of shares in open market by Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan)
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
400,791,424
Direct (%)
6.689
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
49,898,400
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
0.833
Total no of securities after change
450,689,824
Date of notice
17 Aug 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
17 Aug 2018
Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
