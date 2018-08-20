Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sapura Energy Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 08:16am CEST

Date: 20 August 2018
Name KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Address Level 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. KWAPACT6622007
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) ORDINARY SHARES
No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
11 15 Aug 2018

5,000,000

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Address of registered holder LEVEL 36, INTEGRA TOWER, THE INTERMARK, 348 JALAN TUN RAZAK, 50400 KUALA LUMPUR
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
22 16 Aug 2018

1,500,000

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Address of registered holder LEVEL 36, INTEGRA TOWER, THE INTERMARK, 348 JALAN TUN RAZAK, 50400 KUALA LUMPUR
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of shares in open market by Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan)
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 400,791,424
Direct (%) 6.689
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 49,898,400
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0.833
Total no of securities after change 450,689,824
Date of notice 17 Aug 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 17 Aug 2018

Back



Disclaimer

Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:06aJAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Issued Between October and November 2018
PU
09:06aINTERSERVE : wins £13m CAMHS Constructi...
PU
09:06aFORBIDDEN TECHNOLOGIES : Leading US sports content production company extends Blackbird partnership with Forbidden
PU
09:06aAT&T : FBI, AT&T, and More Slated to Attend Trident University's Virtual Career Fair
AQ
09:06aX5 RETAIL : 13,500th store is Perekrestok dark store
PU
09:06aKENNEDY WILSON : Unaudited H1 2018 IFRS financial statements
PU
09:06aBLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY : Announces Consulting Agreement with Global CPQ
AQ
09:06aEDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : EDAG And EVELOZCITY Teaming Up To Address The Needs Of Urban Mobility
AC
09:05aMAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Reviewed 1H 2018 Financial Results
EQ
09:05aMETALLOINVEST FINANCE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY : announces a change in the terms of its PXF-2017 credit agreement
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AGCO CORPORATION : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2NEWELL BRANDS : NEWELL BRANDS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Inves..
3Oil prices slip on concerns over slowing economic growth
4APPLE : APPLE : Pulls 25,000 Apps From China App Store Following State Media Criticism
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Mexico agrees 5.5 percent salary hike for workers - union

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.