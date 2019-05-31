Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sapura Energy Berhad : OTHERS SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD - INCORPORATION OF NEW SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:29am EDT

INTRODUCTION

Sapura Energy Berhad ('SEB' or 'Company') ('Board') wishes to announce that the Company has on the following dates incorporated new subsidiary companies:

A) SAPURA GLOBAL SERVICES SDN BHD ('SGSSB')

SGSSB was incorporated on 30 May 2019 under the Companies Act 2016 as a private company limited by shares with an issued share capital of RM2.00. SGSSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEB.

B) ROV TMT NIGERIA LIMITED ('ROV TMT')

ROV TMT was incorporated on 20 March 2019 under the Federal Republic of Nigeria Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990 as a company limited by shares with an issued share capital of ?10,000,000 (ten million naira) divided into 10,000,000 ordinary shares of ?1.00 each. Total Marine Technology Pty Ltd ('TMTPL') and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sapura Babalon Pty Ltd, both incorporated in Australia hold 80% and 20% interests respectively in ROV TMT. TMTPL is a subsidiary of Sapura Energy Services Sdn Bhd, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEB.

C) SAPURA ENERGY VIETNAM LIMITED ('SE Vietnam')

SE Vietnam was incorporated on 27 December 2018 under the Socialist Republic of Vietnam as a one member limited liability company with a chartered capital of 3,375,000,000 VND (equivalent to USD150,000). SE Vietnam is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sapura Fabrication Sdn Bhd which in turn is wholly-owned by SEB.

FINANCIAL EFFECTS

The incorporation of the three companies mentioned above are not expected to have any material impact on the SEB group's earning and net assets for the financial year ending 31 January 2020.

DIRECTORS AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS' INTEREST

None of the Directors and/or major shareholders of the Company or persons connected with them have any interest, direct or indirect, in the above incorporations.

This announcement is dated 31 May 2019.

Disclaimer

Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 10:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aBROWN & : HNB partners with Brown & Co. for offers on agricultural equipment
AQ
06:41aDBS : Chew's Agriculture signs $27m sustainability-linked loan with DBS
AQ
06:40aBOEING : America ruled commercial aviation, but then came Airbus
AQ
06:40aHoliday Island Holdings Continues Talks With a Tiny Home Developer to Market and Sell With Development Costs of $800,000 and Revenue of $1 Million
AQ
06:40aHELIX BIOPHARMA CORP. : Initiates OTCQB Application and Hires U.S. Investor Relations Firm
AQ
06:40aISUZU MOTORS : foray into Ethiopia, plans to open vehicle assembly plant
AQ
06:40aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : Indias crude oil production falls 7% in April 2019
AQ
06:39aPACWEST BANCORP : As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Price Declined, Tekne Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Market Valuation Rose While Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $433,983
AQ
06:39aSNC LAVALIN : Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption
AQ
06:39aBLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY : and Noteblock Partner to Develop Tokenized Real Estate Platform
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Hard for Xi, Trump to make progress on trade - former China central bank chief
2BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
4Oil poised for biggest monthly drop in six months on trade wars
5PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's full-year profit jumps on waste recycling push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About