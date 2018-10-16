Log in
Sara Ghazaii Joins MWWPR as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing

10/16/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR announced today that Sara Ghazaii joined the agency this month as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing in the New York City Office.

Sara Ghazaii

Ghazaii brings over a decade of experience across various industries as a strategic brand thinker and innovative problem solver. In this role, she will lead innovative internal and external marketing initiatives for the agency.

She joins MWWPR from the PR Council (PRC) where she helped lead a full rebrand and oversaw 100+ firms, strategizing with c-suite executives on industry objectives and brand awareness. She also focused her efforts on diversity and inclusion programming and is a co-founder of PRC NEXT, the first ever agency-specific shadow board.

"I couldn't be more excited to join MWWPR and work closely with Michael and Bret to build the agency. They know the importance of employee culture and agency integration, and I believe I have found a perfect fit," said Ghazaii. "Having spent the last few years working so closely in agency business, I know there is significant opportunity for MWWPR to grow on a global scale and I look forward to helping lead the agency's growth and evolution."

Prior to the PRC, Ghazaii was the Director of Communications and Events at the New York Genome Center (NYGC), and was instrumental in growing the brand, a consortium of the leading research hospitals and universities in New York that translates genomic research into the development of new treatments, therapies and therapeutics against human disease. She led branding and publicity initiatives to build NYGC's global presence from the ground up, resulting in millions in donor funding.

"Sara is one of the brightest and most dynamic people in marketing today," said MWWPR Founder and CEO Michael Kempner. "Her unique understanding of the entire PR landscape makes her an invaluable team leader as we continue to position ourselves for accelerated growth."

About MWWPR

Thirty-two-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK.

Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public  Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO).

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sara-ghazaii-joins-mwwpr-as-vice-president-of-corporate-communications-and-marketing-300732035.html

SOURCE MWWPR


© PRNewswire 2018
