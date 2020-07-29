Sara Lee Frozen Bakery : Celebrates National Cheesecake Day with Launch of Mini Cheesecakes

Individually wrapped indulgences gives consumers “sweet” peace of mind

In honor of National Cheesecake Day on July 30th, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, a leading brand in frozen retail cheesecakes, has announced the launch of a new line of individually wrapped, easy-to-eat mini cheesecakes. The perfectly portioned treat, Sara Lee Mini Cheesecakes are packaged in a Peel & Plate™ cup – perfect for eating on the go or as a plated sit-down snack - and come in three flavor varieties: classic/plain, strawberry, and decadent salted caramel truffle. And most recently, according to a study by Datassential, nearly half of consumers polled were concerned about touching things that others have touched – and individually wrapped items provide consumers the peace of mind to enjoy a low contact, safe treat.

”Sara Lee Mini Cheesecakes are on-trend now more than ever because they’re individually wrapped snacks that you can eat right out of the cup with a fork or spoon,” says Ryan Malone, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re pleased to answer increasing consumer demand for ‘touchless snacking’ with our innovative packaging that helps consumers feel confident about the safety of their food.”

Cheesecake is unarguably one of America’s favorite desserts, found on over one third of all restaurant menus, according to Datassential Menu Trends (June 2020) and almost half of restaurant owners rate cheesecake as one of their top 3 selling desserts. Sara Lee® Sara’s Selections Mini Cheesecakes (SRP: $6.49 / 4 cheesecakes per box) are available in the grocery freezer aisles and will be available in select food venues nationwide.

Cheesecake Fun Facts:

The first recorded cheesecake recipe comes from the ancient Greek writer Athenaeus and was served to athletes at the very first Olympic Games, in 776 BC (1).

The Romans spread the tradition of cheesecake from Greece across Europe. Centuries later, cheesecake appeared in America, with a variety of regional recipes brought over by immigrants (1)

The iconic Sara Lee name dates back to 1949, when Charles Lubin named his cream cheesecake after his then 8-year-old daughter – 71 years later it remains America’s favorite cheesecake!

About Sara Lee Frozen Bakery:

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is an industry-leading maker of frozen bakery and desserts, committed to delivering quality and value for every foodservice, retail and in-store bakery need. The company’s growing family of brands includes Sara Lee®, Chef Pierre®, Van’s®, Bistro Collection®, Superior On Main® and Cyrus O’Leary’s®. Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook Terrace with a state-of-the-art Research & Development facility and bakeries in Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Washington. Using carefully sourced ingredients and time-honored recipes, the company is committed to making life’s moments a little sweeter, putting its customers first and discovering new ways to make everyone’s favorite foods even better. To learn more, visit www.SaraLeeFrozenBakery.com.

Sources:

