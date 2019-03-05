Saratoga County, New York, Goes Live with Full Suite of Interoperable CentralSquare Public Safety Enterprise

CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, announced that the
Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office launched the full suite of
CentralSquare Public Safety Enterprise (powered by Inform) on Friday,
March 1. This launch connects Saratoga’s system with the Albany County
Sheriff’s Office and Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety, both of
whom are already using their CentralSquare systems. As a result, a
community of nearly one million residents is served by a tri-county
network of agencies that shares data in real time and on the same
platform.
“CentralSquare is proud to partner with Saratoga County as they lead the
transformation of public safety service for communities in upstate New
York,” said Steve Seoane, executive vice president and general manager
of public safety at CentralSquare. “Their launch of CentralSquare Public
Safety Suite Enterprise creates a tri-county network that sets the new
standard for how municipalities leverage broad, smart and unified
systems to keep communities safe.”
Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said, “I am proud to have worked
collaboratively with our partners in Albany and Rensselaer counties, and
of our team at the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, who worked
diligently over the past several years with the goal of improving public
safety in the county. Our deputies are now safer on patrol because of
this new software.”
In selecting CentralSquare 911, CAD, Mobile and Records, the three
counties are leveraging the benefits of a common, unified system from a
company with extensive experience in regional implementations. This
collaboration results in better data-sharing capabilities, system
redundancy and long- and short-term cost savings – benefits that will
have lasting, positive impacts on public safety services and community
safety. For example, the shared 911 and CAD system leads to faster, more
coordinated response and ensures system redundancy. Should one county’s
system go down, calls can be routed to one of the other counties for
dispatch. Also, with shared data coordination across jurisdictions, each
agency has greater insight into incidents that often cross county lines.
Not only does the shared system lead to faster response and better
coordination, it has the potential to deliver significant savings to
taxpayers as agencies share the costs of maintaining fewer systems
within the region.
“We now ensure that, in the event of a catastrophic issue, all three
PSAPs are looking at the same dataset on the same system,” said Steven
Gordon, director of emergency communications for the Saratoga County
Sheriff’s Office. “From the initial 911 call through dispatching
responders to field operations, the connected systems will allow us to
process calls faster and improve our communication and coordination.”
CentralSquare Public Safety Suite Enterprise is helping to place these
counties at the forefront of public safety communications. For example,
by implementing Records Enterprise, the first National Incident Based
Reporting System (NIBRS)-compliant system in New York, these agencies
are ahead of the 2021 regulation mandate. Their use of smartphone apps
such as Filed Ops will give them insight into calls for service through
a map-based view of where emergency resources are located, helping
ambulance districts to locate high-volume areas so they can proactively
stage their resources. Additionally, by leveraging connections between
their 911, CAD and Records systems, call takers will be able to use
geographically informed visual cues, such as premise-related data, to
identify duplicate calls and prioritize ringing 911 calls even before
they are answered. And with nearly one out of every 12 calls that come
in to the Saratoga call center resulting in a hang-up, having the
ability to automatically send a text to validate whether the call was
accidental will save the call center valuable time.
“Now that we’ve successfully deployed a regional system with everything
from A-Z, we’re excited by the opportunity this gives New York,
particularly the Capital Region, to enhance the safety of our
communities,” added Gordon.
About CentralSquare
Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the
public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare
Technologies is an industry leader in public safety and public
administration software, serving over 7,500 organizations from the
largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across
North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public
safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management,
mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public
administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance,
human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement,
asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For
hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance,
and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile
software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More
information is available at www.CentralSquare.com
