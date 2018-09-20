Log in
Saratoga Investment : September 20, 2018 Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

09/20/2018 | 02:43pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR), a business development company, will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2018 on October 10, 2018, after market close. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on October 11, 2018. Details for the conference call are provided below.

Who:

Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michael J. Grisius, President and Chief Investment Officer

Henri J. Steenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

When:

Thursday, October 11, 2018

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

How:

Call: Interested parties may participate by dialing (877) 312-9208 (U.S. and Canada) or (678) 224-7872 (outside U.S. and Canada).

A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 11, 2018 through 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 18, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (outside U.S. and Canada), passcode for both replay numbers: 4889246.

Webcast: Interested parties may access a simultaneous webcast of the call and find the Q2 2019 presentation by going to the 'Events & Presentations' section of Saratoga Investment Corp.'s investor relations website, http://www.saratogainvestmentcorp.com/investor.html

Information:

Saratoga Investment Corp.'s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2018 will be filed on October 10, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Saratoga Investment Corp.
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in mezzanine debt, senior and unitranche leveraged loans and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment Corp.'s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment Corp. has elected to be regulated as a business development company ('BDC') under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment Corp. owns an SBIC-licensed subsidiary and manages a $300 million Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) fund. It also owns 100% of the subordinated notes of the CLO. These diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment Corp. to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

Contact: Henri Steenkamp
Saratoga Investment Corp.
212-906-7800

Roland Tomforde
Broadgate Consultants
212-232-2222

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saratoga-investment-corp-to-report-fiscal-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-and-hold-conference-call-300715722.html

SOURCE Saratoga Investment Corp.

Disclaimer

Saratoga Investment Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 12:42:03 UTC
