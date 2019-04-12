Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sargent & Lundy LLC : & Lundy to Showcase Industry Expertise at 2019 Electric Power Conference and Exhibition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

April 12, 2019 - Sargent & Lundy is presenting at multiple sessions at the 2019 Electric Power Conference and Exhibition taking place April 23 - 26 in Las Vegas. The conference brings the power industry together to exchange knowledge and insights on the pressing issues affecting power generation while staying current on regulations, policies, safety, and best practices in an ever-changing industry.

Sargent & Lundy's contributions to the conference focus on plant betterment, emissions control, and troubleshooting selective catalytic reduction (SCR) operational issues. Several of the firm's project directors and managers will be in attendance to answer questions and offer general engineering services expertise.

Combined Cycle Plant Betterment Balance of Plant Considerations, presented and authored by Daniel Azukas
Azukas addresses considerations for plant owners seeking to improve performance of combined-cycle plants with respect to power output and heat rate. With improved plant performance expectation, there is increased demand on balance-of-plant equipment. Azukas also shares Sargent & Lundy's experience with plant betterment analysis, noting key areas that must be considered when upgrading existing combined-cycle plants.

SCR Troubleshooting and Long-Term Operation, presented by Danielle F. Koren and co-authored by Emily Kunkel
In this presentation, Koren explores common issues that occur in SCR systems over long-term operation. She identifies key considerations for troubleshooting typical issues and/or evaluating and resolving operational issues using real-world examples from previous projects. Koren also discusses recommendations for monitoring, planning, and maintaining the SCR system over the life of the plant.

Case Studies of Combustion Turbine Emissions Control Projects, presented and authored by Emily Kunkel
Kunkel walks through a sampling of case studies from various natural gas combined-cycle upgrades and new simple-cycle facilities. This presentation aims to make plant owners aware of potential impacts that installing a new combustion turbine or upgrading an existing machine has on facility emissions. As more facilities look to increase output, either on an annual basis or on a total output basis, it is imperative to understand the changes necessary for emissions control compliance.

Environmental Ash and Gypsum (CCR) panel discussion, featuring guest panelistKen Snell
This session examines considerations plant owners and engineering firms should weigh when planning and implementing coal combustion residual (CCR) and transportation projects.

More
Coal, Oil & Gas services at Sargent & Lundy

Environmental services at Sargent & Lundy

Disclaimer

Sargent & Lundy LLC published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2019 00:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03pCALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL OFFICE : Attorney General Becerra Prevails in Lawsuit Challenging Trump Administration's Repeal of Valuation Rule
PU
09:32pTake Five - Wall Street calling! World market themes for the week ahead
RE
09:28pTAKE FIVE : Wall Street calling! World market themes for the week ahead
RE
09:07pFDA pulls up Walmart, Kroger, others for selling tobacco to minors
RE
08:50pKuroda brushes aside view BOJ has run out of tools to ease monetary policy
RE
08:43pSARGENT & LUNDY LLC : & Lundy to Showcase Industry Expertise at 2019 Electric Power Conference and Exhibition
PU
08:03pCALIFORNIA AVOCADO COMMISSION : Eat the Season California Avocados Have Arrived
PU
07:53pTOM EMMER : Members of the Minnesota Congressional Delegation Urge the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Protect Health Coverage for Over 80,000 Minnesotans
PU
07:43pTEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS : RRC Commissioners Assess More Than $203,000 in Penalties
PU
07:28pMATCH PREVIEW : Steel FC hosts undefeated Charleston Battery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Chevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
3EDISON INTERNATIONAL : California governor proposes fund to pay for wildfire liabilities; PG&E shares rise
4BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO SA INSTCN D B : BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN ML : Santander seeks full ownership ..
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Ana Botín's Speech (157 KB) Santander announces offer to acquire the minor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About