Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret : 17 04 2020 Dated General Assembly Meeting Call to Meeting

FROM CHAIRMANSHIP OF EXECUTIVE

BOARD

TRADE REGISTRY NO: 13898

CALL TO ORDINARY

GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING

Our Company's Ordinary General Assembly with regards to 2019 activities will be held on Friday, 17.04.2020, 14:30 at the Company Headquarters at the address of Emek Mahallesi Aşıroğlu Caddesi No:147 Darıca/KOCAELI.

Since the attendance list will be formed by taking into account the list of shareholders provided by Central Registry Organization Inc. (MKK) for the General Assembly Meeting, the shareholders whose names are on the list may attend the meeting by only showing their IDs. In order to ensure healthy procession of the operations, we kindly request our shareholders or their attorneys to arrive at the meeting hall at least one hour before the meeting time in order to process their information.

Our shareholders who want to be represented by attorneys are required to;

Fill in and sign the letter of attorney as in the below given sample and have their signatures certified by a public notary (the sample may be found on our website: www.sarkuysan.com), or Attach an authorized signature list certified by a public notary to the signed letter of attorney (copied documents are not valid.).

Our shareholders may deliver their letters of attorney to their attorneys or they may send it to our Company.

As per the Article 437 of Turkish Commercial Code, our Consolidated Financial Tables, Yearly Activity Report, Audit Reports, Executive Board Dividend Share Suggestion will be presented for the review of our shareholders at our company headquarters as of Friday, 13.03.2020 as well as our contact locations art the addresses of Perpa İş Merkezi A Blok Kat 7-8No:733-735 Okmeydanı, Şişli Istanbul, Aegean Free Zone Nilüfer Sk. 19 Gaziemir-Izmir, Birlik Organized Industrial Zone, Batı Cad. No:4 34953 Tuzla Istanbul and on our website www.sarkuysan.com.

Shareholders who will not be able to personally attend to the General Assembly may attend the meeting on electronic media from locations with the Internet connection after conducting the required procedures as per the provision of the article 1527/5 of Turkish Commercial Code.

In order to facilitate the attendance of our shareholders to the meeting which is held at a location away from Istanbul, service buses will be organized to depart from the below written locations at 12:00 o'clock.

Mecidiyeköy: In front of Trump Towers Mall in the direction of Çağlayan.

Kadıköy: In front of Haydarpaşa Protocol Mosque at the pier.

Our shareholders will return to the same departure location after the meeting is adjourned with the same service buses.

Directions to our General Directorate Building; coming from the direction of Istanbul on highway D- 100 (E-5), passing the petrol station of Türkiye Petrolleri (TP) and continuing from the side road without entering into the underpass and entering from Darıca turn and on the right-hand side of the road after passing our factory building located at approx. 300 meters of distance from the turn on the left.

A drawing can be provided from our website www.sarkuysan.com.