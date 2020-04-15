Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret : 17 04 2020 Dated General Assembly Meeting Call to Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

FROM CHAIRMANSHIP OF EXECUTIVE

BOARD

TRADE REGISTRY NO: 13898

CALL TO ORDINARY

GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING

Our Company's Ordinary General Assembly with regards to 2019 activities will be held on Friday, 17.04.2020, 14:30 at the Company Headquarters at the address of Emek Mahallesi Aşıroğlu Caddesi No:147 Darıca/KOCAELI.

Since the attendance list will be formed by taking into account the list of shareholders provided by Central Registry Organization Inc. (MKK) for the General Assembly Meeting, the shareholders whose names are on the list may attend the meeting by only showing their IDs. In order to ensure healthy procession of the operations, we kindly request our shareholders or their attorneys to arrive at the meeting hall at least one hour before the meeting time in order to process their information.

Our shareholders who want to be represented by attorneys are required to;

  1. Fill in and sign the letter of attorney as in the below given sample and have their signatures certified by a public notary (the sample may be found on our website: www.sarkuysan.com), or
  2. Attach an authorized signature list certified by a public notary to the signed letter of attorney (copied documents are not valid.).

Our shareholders may deliver their letters of attorney to their attorneys or they may send it to our Company.

As per the Article 437 of Turkish Commercial Code, our Consolidated Financial Tables, Yearly Activity Report, Audit Reports, Executive Board Dividend Share Suggestion will be presented for the review of our shareholders at our company headquarters as of Friday, 13.03.2020 as well as our contact locations art the addresses of Perpa İş Merkezi A Blok Kat 7-8No:733-735 Okmeydanı, Şişli Istanbul, Aegean Free Zone Nilüfer Sk. 19 Gaziemir-Izmir, Birlik Organized Industrial Zone, Batı Cad. No:4 34953 Tuzla Istanbul and on our website www.sarkuysan.com.

Shareholders who will not be able to personally attend to the General Assembly may attend the meeting on electronic media from locations with the Internet connection after conducting the required procedures as per the provision of the article 1527/5 of Turkish Commercial Code.

In order to facilitate the attendance of our shareholders to the meeting which is held at a location away from Istanbul, service buses will be organized to depart from the below written locations at 12:00 o'clock.

Mecidiyeköy: In front of Trump Towers Mall in the direction of Çağlayan.

Kadıköy: In front of Haydarpaşa Protocol Mosque at the pier.

Our shareholders will return to the same departure location after the meeting is adjourned with the same service buses.

Directions to our General Directorate Building; coming from the direction of Istanbul on highway D- 100 (E-5), passing the petrol station of Türkiye Petrolleri (TP) and continuing from the side road without entering into the underpass and entering from Darıca turn and on the right-hand side of the road after passing our factory building located at approx. 300 meters of distance from the turn on the left.

A drawing can be provided from our website www.sarkuysan.com.

Disclaimer

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 00:05:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. - JELD
GL
08:45pSayona Mining Ltd MD Update - Quebec Prepares for Post-Pandemic Future
AW
08:43pBECLE, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Schedule
BU
08:41pAMGEN : How Amgen Continues to Foster Inclusion and Belonging During COVID-19
PU
08:38pCORE GOLD : Announces Indefinite Suspension of Production and Commercial Activities in Ecuador Due to Force Majeure
AQ
08:36pPROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS : Reports Granting of Inducement Award
PR
08:36pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in VMware, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and upcoming Deadline – VMW
GL
08:34pMITCHELL SERVICES : Morgans rates MSV as Add
AQ
08:33pINVOCARE : Morgans rates IVC as Add
AQ
08:33pSENEX ENERGY : Morgans rates SXY as Add
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
4UROGEN PHARMA LTD. : UROGEN PHARMA : Receives U.S. FDA Expedited Approval for Jelmyto™, the First and On..
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group