Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret : 17 04 2020 Dated General Assembly Meeting Power of Attorney

POWER OF ATTORNEY Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakır Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. I hereby appoint .............................................................. with the detailed information given below, to

represent me, vote, submit propositions and sign the required documents on my behalf in line with the opinions I indicated below at the General Assembly Meeting of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakır Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, on Friday 17.04.2020, 14:30 at the address of Emek Mah. Aşıroğlu C. No:147 Darıca/Kocaeli.

A.EXTENT OF THE POWER OF ATTORNEY

One of the below given options of (a), (b) or (c) for the below given sections of 1 and 2 must be chosen in order to determine the extent of the power of attorney.

1- About the Matters Included in the Agenda of General Assembly;

a)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with their own opinions………………....................... □

b)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with the suggestions of attorney partnership management…………… □

c)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with the instructions indicated in the below table……… □

Instructions:

In case the shareholder choses the option (c), the instructions specific to the agenda item are given by marking one of the options given for the related general assembly agenda item (acceptance or rejected) and by indicating the requested dissenting opinion for the general assembly minutes in case rejected option is chosen.