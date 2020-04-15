Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret : 17 04 2020 Dated General Assembly Meeting Power of Attorney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakır Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

I hereby appoint

.............................................................. with the detailed information given below, to

represent me, vote, submit propositions and sign the required documents on my behalf in line with the opinions I indicated below at the General Assembly Meeting of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakır Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, on Friday 17.04.2020, 14:30 at the address of Emek Mah. Aşıroğlu C. No:147 Darıca/Kocaeli.

A.EXTENT OF THE POWER OF ATTORNEY

One of the below given options of (a), (b) or (c) for the below given sections of 1 and 2 must be chosen in order to determine the extent of the power of attorney.

1- About the Matters Included in the Agenda of General Assembly;

a)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with their own opinions……………….......................

b)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with the suggestions of attorney partnership management……………

c)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with the instructions indicated in the below table………

Instructions:

In case the shareholder choses the option (c), the instructions specific to the agenda item are given by marking one of the options given for the related general assembly agenda item (acceptance or rejected) and by indicating the requested dissenting opinion for the general assembly minutes in case rejected option is chosen.

Agenda Items(*)

Accept

Rejected

Dissenting

ance

Opinion

1- Opening and establishing the Chairmanship of the Meeting,

2- Assigning authority to the Meeting Chairman to sign the Minutes of Meeting for the

General Assembly and the attendance list,

3- Reading and discussing the Annual Report prepared by the Board of Directors for

2019,

4- Reading the Independent Audit Report for the fiscal period of 2019,

5- Reading, discussing and approval of the Consolidated Financial statements for 2019,

6- Releasing the Members of the Board from the activities of the company held in 2019,

7- Discussing and deciding on how the 2019 term profits are to be used, the proportions

of profits and dividend shares to be distributed and the dates of distribution,

8- Providing information to the shareholders on the bonds, securities and mortgages

given by the company in favour of the 3rd parties,

9- Discussion and decision regarding the enclosed amendment document to our Articles

of Association for Article 8 titled "Board of Directors" in order to increase number of

independent members to 3 persons

10- Providing information to the shareholders on the donations and aids given in 2019

for social assistance and deciding on an upper limit for the donations and assistance to

be given in 2020 in accordance with the Capital Market Board regulations,

11- Providing information to the shareholders concerning the principles of

remuneration for the Members of the Board and the Senior Executives in accordance

with the Capital Markets Board regulations,

12- Approval of the Güreli Yeminli Mali Müşavirlik ve Bağımsız Denetim Hizmetleri A.Ş.

(Güreli Certified Public Accountant and Independent Auditing Services Co.) chosen for a

term of one year by the Board of Directors to conduct independent audits in the

Company in accordance with the Capital Market Law and Turkish Commercial Code.

13- As per the regulations of Capital Markets Board, election of Board Members,

including Independent Board members, and determination of their terms of office

14- Determining monthly gross salaries and attendance fees for the Members of the

Board,

15- Giving authorization to the Members of the Board to carry out transactions in

accordance with articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code and the Capital

Market Board regulations,

16- Wishes and requests and closing.

(*)If the minority has a separate decision draft, this shall be indicated individually to guarantee voting by proxy.

2- Instruction specific to other matters that may arise during the General Assembly meeting and especially the use of minority rights:

a)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with their own opinions………

b)Attorney is not authorized to represent in these matters……………...

c)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with the special instructions below………

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS; Special instruction to be given by the shareholder to attorney, if any, are indicated here.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

  1. SHAREHOLDER SHALL INDICATE THE SHARES THEY WANT THE ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT BY CHOOSING ONE OF THE OPTIONS BELOW.

1.I approve representation of my shares with below details by the attorney.

Share (vote) Number: A-group registered shares:

................ B-group bearer shares:...................... ..

………..……….

A-group Registered nominal value shares............................

TL B-group Bearer shares........................................

TL

Whether the vote includes multiple securities:………………………………………………………………………………………..

Proportion of Share Quantity to total share (%) :…………………………………………………………………………….

2. I approve my attorney's representation of all my shares found in the list regarding shareholders that may attend to the general assembly, prepared by the Central Registry Board (MKK) one day before the General

Assembly day.

Share (vote) Number: A-group registered shares:

................ B-group bearer shares:...................... ..

………..……….

A-group Registered nominal value shares............................

TL B-group Bearer shares........................................

TL

Proportion of Share Quantity to total share (%) :…………………………………………………………………………….

Attorney(*)

Name:………………………………………………………………….Commercial Title:…………………………………………………………

TR Identity Number:………………………………………………………………Trade Registry No/MERSİS

No:……………………….……………

Phone Number:………………………………………………………GSM Number:…………..……………………….……………………

Address:…………………………………………….………………………………………………..……………................................................

E-mail: .............................................................................................................................................................

(*)For attorneys of foreign origin, it is obligatory to present the equivalents of the corresponding information, if any.

Shareholder's

Name:………………………………………………………………….Commercial Title:…………………………………………………………

TR Identity Number:………………………………………………………………Trade Registry No/MERSİS

No:……………………….……………

Phone Number:………………………………………………………GSM Number:…………..……………………….……………………

Address:…………………………………………….………………………………………………..……………................................................

E-mail: ...........................................................................................................................................................

SIGNATURE

Disclaimer

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 00:05:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. - JELD
GL
08:45pSayona Mining Ltd MD Update - Quebec Prepares for Post-Pandemic Future
AW
08:43pBECLE, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Schedule
BU
08:41pAMGEN : How Amgen Continues to Foster Inclusion and Belonging During COVID-19
PU
08:38pCORE GOLD : Announces Indefinite Suspension of Production and Commercial Activities in Ecuador Due to Force Majeure
AQ
08:36pPROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS : Reports Granting of Inducement Award
PR
08:36pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in VMware, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and upcoming Deadline – VMW
GL
08:34pMITCHELL SERVICES : Morgans rates MSV as Add
AQ
08:33pINVOCARE : Morgans rates IVC as Add
AQ
08:33pSENEX ENERGY : Morgans rates SXY as Add
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
4UROGEN PHARMA LTD. : UROGEN PHARMA : Receives U.S. FDA Expedited Approval for Jelmyto™, the First and On..
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group