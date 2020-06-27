Log in
Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret : 29 06 2020 Dated General Assembly Agenda

06/27/2020 | 08:09pm EDT

Agenda of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

  • 1. Opening and establishing the Chairmanship of the Meeting,

  • 2. Assigning authority to the Meeting Chairman to sign the Minutes of Meeting for the General Assembly and the attendance list,

  • 3. Reading and discussing the Annual Report prepared by the Board of Directors for 2019,

  • 4. Reading the Independent Audit Report for the fiscal period of 2019,

  • 5. Reading, discussing and approval of the Consolidated Financial statements for 2019,

  • 6. Releasing the Members of the Board from the activities of the company held in 2019,

  • 7. Discussing and deciding on how the 2019 term profits are to be used, the proportions of profits and dividend shares to be distributed and the dates of distribution,

  • 8. Providing information to the shareholders on the bonds, securities and mortgages given by the company in favour of the 3rd parties,

  • 9. Discussion and decision regarding the enclosed amendment document to our Articles of Association for Article 8 titled "Board of Directors" in order to increase number of independent members to 3 persons

  • 10. Providing information to the shareholders on the donations and aids given in 2019 for social assistance and deciding on an upper limit for the donations and assistance to be given in 2020 in accordance with the Capital Market Board regulations,

  • 11. Providing information to the shareholders concerning the principles of remuneration for the Members of the Board and the Senior Executives in accordance with the Capital Markets Board regulations

  • 12. Approval of the Güreli Yeminli Mali Müşavirlik ve Bağımsız Denetim Hizmetleri A.Ş. (Güreli Certified Public Accountant and Independent Auditing Services Co.) chosen for a term of one year by the Board of Directors to conduct independent audits in the Company in accordance with the Capital Market Law and Turkish Commercial Code.

  • 13. As per the regulations of Capital Markets Board, election of Members of the Board, including Independent Board members, and determination of their terms of office

  • 14. Determining monthly gross salaries and attendance fees for the Members of the Board,

  • 15. Giving authorization to the Members of the Board to carry out transactions in accordance with articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code and the Capital Market Board regulations,

  • 16. Wishes and requests and closing.

Disclaimer

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2020 00:08:03 UTC
