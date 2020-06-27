Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret : 29 06 2020 Dated General Assembly Meeting Power of Attorney

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakır Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

I hereby appoint .............................................................. with the detailed information given below, to represent me, vote, submit propositions and sign the required documents on my behalf in line with the opinions I indicated below at the General Assembly Meeting of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakır Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, on Monday 29.06.2020, 14:30 at the address of Emek Mah. Aşıroğlu C. No:147 Darıca/Kocaeli.

A.EXTENT OF THE POWER OF ATTORNEY

One of the below given options of (a), (b) or (c) for the below given sections of 1 and 2 must be chosen in order to determine the extent of the power of attorney.

1- About the Matters Included in the Agenda of General Assembly;

a)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with their own opinions ………………....................... □ b)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with the suggestions of attorney partnership management …………… □ c)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with the instructions indicated in the below table……… □

Instructions:

In case the shareholder choses the option (c), the instructions specific to the agenda item are given by marking one of the options given for the related general assembly agenda item (acceptance or rejected) and by indicating the requested dissenting opinion for the general assembly minutes in case rejected option is chosen.

Agenda Items(*) Accept ance Rejected Dissenting Opinion 1- Opening and establishing the Chairmanship of the Meeting, 2- Assigning authority to the Meeting Chairman to sign the Minutes of Meeting for the General Assembly and the attendance list, 3- Reading and discussing the Annual Report prepared by the Board of Directors for 2019, 4- Reading the Independent Audit Report for the fiscal period of 2019, 5- Reading, discussing and approval of the Consolidated Financial statements for 2019, 6- Releasing the Members of the Board from the activities of the company held in 2019, 7- Discussing and deciding on how the 2019 term profits are to be used, the proportions of profits and dividend shares to be distributed and the dates of distribution, 8- Providing information to the shareholders on the bonds, securities and mortgages given by the company in favour of the 3rd parties, 9- Discussion and decision regarding the enclosed amendment document to our Articles of Association for Article 8 titled "Board of Directors" in order to increase number of independent members to 3 persons 10- Providing information to the shareholders on the donations and aids given in 2019 for social assistance and deciding on an upper limit for the donations and assistance to be given in 2020 in accordance with the Capital Market Board regulations, 11- Providing information to the shareholders concerning the principles of remuneration for the Members of the Board and the Senior Executives in accordance with the Capital Markets Board regulations, 12- Approval of the Güreli Yeminli Mali Müşavirlik ve Bağımsız Denetim Hizmetleri A.Ş. (Güreli Certified Public Accountant and Independent Auditing Services Co.) chosen for a term of one year by the Board of Directors to conduct independent audits in the Company in accordance with the Capital Market Law and Turkish Commercial Code. 13- As per the regulations of Capital Markets Board, election of Board Members, including Independent Board members, and determination of their terms of office 14- Determining monthly gross salaries and attendance fees for the Members of the Board, 15- Giving authorization to the Members of the Board to carry out transactions in accordance with articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code and the Capital Market Board regulations, 16- Wishes and requests and closing.

(*)If the minority has a separate decision draft, this shall be indicated individually to guarantee voting by proxy.

2- Instruction specific to other matters that may arise during the General Assembly meeting and especially the use of minority rights:

a)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with their own opinions………□ b)Attorney is not authorized to represent in these matters …………… ...□ c)Attorney is authorized to vote in line with the special instructions below……… □

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS; Special instruction to be given by the shareholder to attorney, if any, are indicated here.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ..

B. SHAREHOLDER SHALL INDICATE THE SHARES THEY WANT THE ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT BY CHOOSING ONE OF THE OPTIONS BELOW.

1.I approve representation of my shares with below details by the attorney. □

Share (vote) Number: A-group registered shares: ................ B-group bearer shares: ...................... .. ………..……….

A-group Registered nominal value shares ............................ TL B-group Bearer shares ........................................ TL Whether the vote includes multiple securities: ……………………………………………………………………………………… .. Proportion of Share Quantity to total share (%) : …………………………………………………………………………… .

2. I approve my attorney's representation of all my shares found in the list regarding shareholders that may attend to the general assembly, prepared by the Central Registry Board (MKK) one day before the General

Assembly day. □

Share (vote) Number: A-group registered shares: ................ B-group bearer shares: ...................... .. ………..……….

A-group Registered nominal value shares ............................ TL B-group Bearer shares ........................................ TL Proportion of Share Quantity to total share (%) : …………………………………………………………………………… .

Attorney(*)

Name: ………………………………………………………………… .Commercial Title: ………………………………………………………… TR Identity Number: ……………………………………………………………… Trade Registry No/MERSİS

No: ……………………… . ……………

Phone Number: ……………………………………………………… GSM Number: ………… .. ……………………… . …………………… Address: …………………………………………… . ……………………………………………… .. ……………................................................

E-mail: ............................................................................................................................................................. (*)For attorneys of foreign origin, it is obligatory to present the equivalents of the corresponding information, if any.

Shareholder's

Name: ………………………………………………………………… .Commercial Title: ………………………………………………………… TR Identity Number: ……………………………………………………………… Trade Registry No/MERSİS

No: ……………………… . ……………

Phone Number: ……………………………………………………… GSM Number: ………… .. ……………………… . …………………… Address: …………………………………………… . ……………………………………………… .. ……………................................................

E-mail: ...........................................................................................................................................................

SIGNATURE