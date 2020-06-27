Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret : 29 06 2020 General Assembly Meeting Call to Meeting

FROM CHAIRMANSHIP OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TRADE REGISTRY NO: 13898

CALL TO ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING

The previously cancelled General Assembly Meeting related to the 2019 activities of the Company, with the resolution of the Board of Directors dated 31.03.2020 with reference number 1600/20.10, considering COVID-19 virus pandemic, and the following travel restrictions and overall community health requirements, as part of the measures taken to prevent the pandemic to spread in our country and with reference to the letter of Ministry of Trade, Directorate General of Domestic Trade dated 20.03.2020 with reference number 53382221, will be held at 14:30 on Monday, 29.06.2020 at our Company's Headquarters located at Emek Mahallesi Aşıroğlu Caddesi No:147 Darıca/KOCAELI to discuss and make a decision regarding the following agenda items.

Since the attendance list will be formed by taking into account the list of shareholders provided by Central Registry Organisation Inc. (MKK) for the General Assembly Meeting, the shareholders whose names are on the list may attend the meeting by only showing their IDs. In order to ensure healthy procession of the operations, we kindly request our shareholders or their attorneys to arrive at the meeting hall at least one hour before the meeting time in order to process their information.

Our shareholders who want to be represented by attorneys are required to;

1. Fill in and sign the letter of attorney as in the below given sample and have their signatures certified by a public notary (the sample may be found on our website:www.sarkuysan.com), or

2. Attach an authorised signature list certified by a public notary to the signed letter of attorney (copied documents are not valid.).

Our shareholders may deliver their letters of attorney to their attorneys or they may send it to our Company.

As per the Article 437 of Turkish Commercial Code, our Consolidated Financial Tables, Yearly Activity Report, Audit Reports, Dividend Share Suggestion for the Board of Directors were presented for the review of our shareholders at our company headquarters as of Friday, 13.03.2020 as well as our contact locations art the addresses of Perpa İş Merkezi A Blok Kat 7-8 No:733-735 Okmeydanı, Şişli Istanbul, Aegean Free Zone Nilüfer Sk. 19 Gaziemir-Izmir, Birlik Organised Industrial Zone, Batı Cad. No:4 34953 Tuzla Istanbul and on our website www.sarkuysan.com.

Shareholders who will not be able to personally attend to the General Assembly may attend the meeting on electronic media from locations with the Internet connection after conducting the required procedures as per the provision of the article 1527/5 of Turkish Commercial Code.

Shuttle services mentioned in the previous Call for Meeting to ease the access of shareholders to the General Assembly cannot be provided due to the measures taken to protect community health from the COVID-19 virus pandemic. We kindly request our shareholders to arrive to our Company with maximum measures taken related to the subject pandemic.

Directions to our General Directorate Building; coming from the direction of Istanbul on highway D-100 (E-5), passing the petrol station of Türkiye Petrolleri (TP) and continuing from the side road without entering into the underpass and entering from Darıca turn and on the right-hand side of theroad after passing our factory building located at approx. 300 meters of distance from the turn on the left.

A drawing may be provided from our website www.sarkuysan.com.