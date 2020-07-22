Log in
Saroras Private Capital Launches Apollo Intelligence Corporation

07/22/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Building a leading data-driven insights company focused on the life sciences and healthcare industries

Saroras Private Capital (Saroras), a private equity investment firm focused on the technology-enabled services industry, has announced the establishment of Apollo Intelligence Corporation (Apollo), a platform company automating the creation of technology-driven data and insights solutions for research and marketing professionals in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Apollo currently operates InCrowd, Inc. (InCrowd), a pioneer of real-time, high-quality market intelligence for the life sciences industry, and SurveyHealthcareGlobus (SHG), a global market leader in first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions that—through its agency clients—supports pharmaceutical and medical device companies in making decisions that affect health outcomes. The combination of these two brands creates an industry-leading platform providing innovative technology and global panel access to 2 million healthcare professionals that supports clients worldwide.

“Access to global first-party data, automated technology providing speed and quality for our clients, and our life sciences and healthcare expertise, all work together to drive Apollo’s value proposition. We are serving a large market and we aim to fulfill our clients’ global research requirement needs seamlessly, whether through self-service capabilities or managed service solutions supplemented by data management and analytical tools,” noted John Almeida, Executive Chairman of the Apollo Board. “With the significant transformation occurring in the marketplace, our customers leverage Apollo’s high-quality data, products, and services to make informed decisions as well as to develop and execute strategy impacting healthcare professionals and patients worldwide.”

“It is an exciting time to be in our industry. InCrowd established the foundation for our vision to create and build innovative solutions that provide value, while advancing standards and quality for research and data-driven insights in the life sciences and healthcare market,” said Dan Fitzgerald, Apollo CEO and President. “SHG augments our capabilities significantly and is aligned with our overall strategy of using technology and the voice of healthcare providers to power real-time market intelligence and speed to insights. Their offerings can directly improve the quality of life for patients worldwide across hundreds of therapeutic areas.”

About Apollo Intelligence Corporation—Apollo’s mission is to build the leading technology-driven data and insights business serving the life sciences and healthcare industries. It launched in August 2019 with the acquisition of InCrowd, the pioneer of real-time automated insights for the life sciences industry, and recently integrated SurveyHealthcareGlobus, the global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo currently provides data and insights solutions to top global pharmaceutical brands, market research agencies, consultancies, and information services providers across offices in North America and Europe. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligencecorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
