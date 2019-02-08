Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Board of Directors Resolves to Propose Dividend of 0.57 Per Share to Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Regulatory News:
The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (SSB)
(Paris:DIM) resolved at its most recent meeting to submit a proposal to
the combined Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on March 26, 2019, to
pay a dividend for fiscal 2018 of €0.57 per share. The previous year’s
dividend was €0.46. Under this proposal, the total profit distributed
would rise by 23.9% from €42.4 million to €52.5 million.
This press release contains statements about the future development of
the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content
of these statements will actually apply because these statements are
based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and
uncertainties.
Financial calendar
|
February 19, 2019
|
|
|
|
Publication of the 2018 Annual Report
|
March 26, 2019
|
|
|
|
Annual Shareholders’ Meeting | Aubagne, France
|
April 18, 2019
|
|
|
|
Publication of First-Quarter Results for 2019
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the
biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company
helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly
and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim
Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own
manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an
international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a
global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on
average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions
of complementary technologies. In 2018, the company employed approx.
5,600 people, and earned sales revenue of €1,212.2 million according to
preliminary figures.
