Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Board of Directors Resolves to Propose Dividend of 0.57 Per Share to Annual Shareholders' Meeting

02/08/2019 | 01:01am EST

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (SSB) (Paris:DIM) resolved at its most recent meeting to submit a proposal to the combined Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on March 26, 2019, to pay a dividend for fiscal 2018 of €0.57 per share. The previous year’s dividend was €0.46. Under this proposal, the total profit distributed would rise by 23.9% from €42.4 million to €52.5 million.

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content of these statements will actually apply because these statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties.

Financial calendar

February 19, 2019       Publication of the 2018 Annual Report
March 26, 2019 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting | Aubagne, France
April 18, 2019 Publication of First-Quarter Results for 2019

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2018, the company employed approx. 5,600 people, and earned sales revenue of €1,212.2 million according to preliminary figures.


© Business Wire 2019
