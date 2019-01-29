Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Grows by Double Digits in Sales and Earnings in 2018 – Positive Outlook for 2019

Regulatory News:
According to preliminary figures, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB)
(Paris:DIM), a leading partner of the biopharma industry, continued on
its profitable growth track in fiscal 2018.
Sales revenue rose in constant currencies by 13.7% to 1,212.2 million
euros (reported +12.1%). SSB therefore reached the upper end of its
guidance, which had been raised significantly at mid-year 2018 to 11% to
14%. Its positive development was based on its very competitive product
portfolio and fueled by strong demand across all product categories and
geographies. Most of this increase was organic, whereas the acquisition
of the software company Umetrics contributed around 0.5 percentage point
of non-organic growth. Order intake increased dynamically 14.2% in
constant currencies to 1,307.3 million euros (reported +12.5%).
“Following the previous year´s comparably moderate performance, our
strong underlying growth trends became fully apparent in 2018 again, and
we even performed somewhat ahead of initial expectations,” said Dr.
Joachim Kreuzburg, Chairman of the Board. “With our broad portfolio, we
are very well prepared to meet the growing demand of the rapidly
expanding biopharma market. We are optimistic about the future and have
set ourselves ambitious goals for 2019.”
Geographically, all regions contributed to consolidated growth. EMEA
(Europe | Middle East | Africa) recorded a gain of 10.7% to 508.2
million euros. In the Americas region, sales increased dynamically by
16.9% to 422.6 million euros after a rather weak previous year. The
Asia | Pacific region also grew significantly by 14.7% to 281.3 million
euros following already strong performance in 2017.
Due to economies of scale, underlying EBITDA1) surged
overproportionately relative to sales by 16.1% to 342.4 million euros.
The Group's respective margin therefore rose to 28.2% (2017: 27.3%).
Underlying net profit2) after non-controlling interest for
the Group rose strongly by 21.5% from 180.4 million euros a year ago to
219.3 million euros in fiscal 2018. Underlying earnings per share thus
surged from 1.96 euros a year earlier to 2.38 euros.
Key financial indicators
The Group continues to have a very solid financial position. Driven by
strong earnings, equity of Sartorius Stedim Biotech grew from 879.5
million euros at year-end 2017 to 1,044.9 million euros. Its equity
ratio rose to 66.5% (December 31, 2017: 62.6%) and thus continued to
remain at a very comfortable level. At 0.4, the ratio of net debt to
underlying EBITDA was at the previous year´s low level and in line with
expectations. The ratio of capital expenditure to sales revenue was
14.6% (December 31, 2017: 12.6%).
Investment activities focused on the expansion of the plant for
manufacturing single-use bags and filters in Puerto Rico, the extension
of production capacities in Göttingen, Germany, and on IT and
digitalization projects.
Positive outlook for 2019
Sartorius Stedim Biotech expects continued profitable growth in 2019.
Consolidated sales revenue is projected to grow by about 7% to 11%. This
forecast reflects the changes to the sales agreement with the Lonza
group for cell culture media. Without these changes, sales growth would
probably be approximately 3 percentage points higher.
Regarding profitability, management forecasts that the company's
underlying EBITDA margin will increase by slightly more than one
percentage point over the prior-year figure of 28.2%. Of this figure,
approximately half a percentage point is expected to be an operational
increase, whereas the remainder will result from changes to the IFRS
accounting rules.3) The ratio of capital expenditures to
sales revenue is projected to be around 11%, down from the year-earlier
figure of 14.6%.
All figures in this outlook are given in constant currencies. In spite
of countermeasures already taken, a disorderly exit of the United
Kingdom from the EU may have a certain impact on our supply chain, yet a
reliable forecast of possible effects cannot be given at the present
time.
1) Underlying EBITDA = earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, and adjusted for extraordinary items
2)
Underlying net profit = net profit after non-controlling interest;
adjusted for extraordinary items and non-cash amortization, as well as
based on a normalized financial result and tax rate
3) IFRS 16
required to be applied as of 2019 regulates accounting of leasing
contracts. Ultimately, this will result in the disclosure of longer-term
lease payments as depreciation and, accordingly, to a somewhat higher
EBITDA, among other things. This will not entail any material changes
concerning the Group’s relevant net profit or earnings per share.
All figures given above are subject to a final audit by statutory
auditors.
This press release contains statements about the future development of
the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content
of these statements will actually apply because these statements are
based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and
uncertainties.
Preliminary Figures for the Full Year of 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ in millions unless
otherwise specified
Unaudited
figures
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Growth in %
|
|
|
|
Growth in %
const. fx
|
|
|
|
Sales revenue
|
|
|
|
1,212.2
|
|
|
|
1,081.0
|
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
EMEA1)
|
|
|
|
508.2
|
|
|
|
460.7
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
Americas1)
|
|
|
|
422.6
|
|
|
|
368.8
|
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
Asia | Pacific1)
|
|
|
|
281.3
|
|
|
|
251.6
|
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
|
|
|
1,307.3
|
|
|
|
1,162.3
|
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
|
14.2
|
|
|
|
EBITDA2)
|
|
|
|
342.4
|
|
|
|
294.9
|
|
|
|
16.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin2) in %
|
|
|
|
28.2
|
|
|
|
27.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit3)
|
|
|
|
219.3
|
|
|
|
180.4
|
|
|
|
21.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share3)
in €
|
|
|
|
2.38
|
|
|
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
21.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) According to customers’ location
|
|
|
|
2) Underlying EBITDA = earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, and adjusted for extraordinary
items as well as based on a normalized financial result and tax
rate
|
|
|
|
3) Underlying net profit = net profit after non-controlling
interest; adjusted for extraordinary items and non-cash
amortization,
|
|
|
Press Images
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/newsroom/downloads-publications
Conference call
Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO and Chairman of the
Board of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group, will discuss the company’s
results with analysts and investors on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at
3.30 p.m. Central European Time (CET), in a teleconference. You may
register to the teleconference at:
http://services.choruscall.de/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4454566&linkSecurityString=1ee1e8ebe
Alternatively, you can dial into the teleconference, without
registering, at:
+49 (0) 69 566 03 7000
The presentation will be available on January 29, 2019, starting at 3:15
p.m. CET, for viewing on our website at:
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations
Upcoming events
|
February 19, 2019
|
|
|
Publication of the Annual Report 2018
|
March 26, 2019
|
|
|
Annual Shareholders´ Meeting | Aubagne
|
April 18, 2019
|
|
|
Publication First-Quarter Results 2019
|
|
|
|
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim
Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical
industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers
to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically.
Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on
the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites
in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales
companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has
been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly
expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies.
In 2018, the company employed approx. 5,600 people, and earned sales
revenue of €1,212.2 million according to preliminary figures.
