Satellogic : Launches 11th Satellite to Low-Earth Orbit

New Satellogic Spacecraft Launches on Arianespace’s Vega Vehicle via a Rideshare Mission with Spaceflight Inc.

Satellogic, the first company to develop a scalable Earth observation platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, today announced the launch of a new spacecraft from the Guiana Space Center via a launch procured by Spaceflight, Inc. The satellite, a NewSat Mark IV, was delivered to a sun-synchronous low-Earth orbit on a Vega rocket from Arianespace at 1:51am UTC on September 3, 2020.

The spacecraft is named “Hypatia” after the philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician who lived in Alexandria and was a symbol of learning and science. She was renowned in her own lifetime as a great teacher and a wise counselor and became seen as an icon for women's rights and a precursor to the feminist movement.

In line with Satellogic’s NewSats already in orbit, Hypatia is equipped with sub-meter multispectral and 30-meter hyperspectral cameras. This NewSat Mark IV is also equipped with new technologies in service of Satellogic’s research and development of Earth-observation capabilities. Upon successful commissioning, these new capabilities will be available to existing Satellogic customers.

The launch demonstrates Satellogic’s ability to adapt its satellites to different rockets and deployment systems. This mission will also allow Satellogic to test sub-meter imaging technology. Satellogic’s current constellation remaps the planet at high resolution, which combined with Satellogic’s low-cost offering, has opened up applications for its customers across industries. Through the refinement of sub-meter imaging, the company plans to further drive down the cost of high-frequency geospatial analytics.

"We design and build our own satellites, which gives our R&D teams the chance to validate new technologies in every launch. Each new generation of our satellites includes new products and further delivers on the promise of new space," said Satellogic Founder and CTO, Gerardo Richarte. "This launch is an exciting indicator of all that is to come as we continue to bring new solutions into production and deliver them into space and to our customers."

Today’s news follows Satellogic’s launch in January 2020 of two spacecraft with China Great Wall Industry Corporation. With today’s launch, Satellogic now has 11 satellites in orbit, bringing the company closer to its established vision of a constellation capable of delivering weekly, high-resolution remaps of the entire planet at a price that will set a new standard for access and affordability in this market.

“Ambitious research and development efforts are crucial to both the development of the space industry and to humanity’s advancement overall,” said Stephane Israël, CEO of Arianespace. “We’re proud to work with Spaceflight to launch Satellogic’s newest satellite, which will enable Satellogic to test technologies that have the potential to dramatically reduce the cost of high-resolution, high-frequency geospatial insights.”

Satellogic’s team of world-class data scientists is already leveraging its current fleet of spacecraft to deliver planetary scale insights and solutions for a variety of industries, including agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, and finance and insurance, among others. This additional satellite will deliver data to help meet the growing demand for Satellogic’s data services and solutions and will also serve Dedicated Satellite Constellation customers in 2020.

Founded in 2010, Satellogic is a global company with 180 employees and offices in Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Montevideo, Barcelona, Tel Aviv, Beijing, Charlotte and Miami.

About Satellogic

Satellogic is the first vertically integrated geospatial analytics company. We drive real outcomes with planetary-scale insights you can trust.

Our low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation, platform, and data science teams work together to deliver high-frequency, high resolution, end-to-end solutions at the right price point. We make sense of the data so you can focus on the big decisions at hand.

Our satellite engineers, AI experts, and solution specialists are on a mission to deliver a fundamentally better picture of our planet and the many forces that reshape it every day. We bring space down to earth for large enterprises and governments of all sizes who need to see for themselves how our world is changing.

Satellogic. Now you see.

To learn more, please visit: www.satellogic.com

About Arianespace

Arianespace uses space to make life better on Earth by providing launch services for all types of satellites into all orbits. It has orbited more than 600 satellites since 1980, using its family of three launchers, Ariane, Soyuz and Vega, from launch sites in French Guiana (South America) and Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Arianespace is headquartered in Evry, near Paris, and has a technical facility at the Guiana Space Center, Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, plus local offices in Washington, D.C., Tokyo and Singapore. Arianespace is a subsidiary of ArianeGroup, which holds 74% of its share capital, with the balance held by 15 other shareholders from the European launcher industry.

To learn more, please visit: www.arianespace.com

