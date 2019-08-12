Log in
Satuit Technologies : Partners with DocuSign for Secure Investor Portal

08/12/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Satuit Technologies has partnered with DocuSign to allow clients to streamline the process of preparing, signing, acting on and managing digital agreements through the SatuitSIP® Secure Investor Portal. When using the e-signature integration, a recipient can manage forms and signatures within the portal. There is no need to leave the portal interface. Documents requiring signatures are automatically distributed through the portal and are immediately available to the account manager once they are completed. There is no need for your investor to download or upload any documents published for signature.

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time.

DocuSign pioneered the development of e-signature technology, and today offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically, as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to more than 500,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users worldwide. DocuSign functionality enables users to measure turnaround time in minutes rather than days, substantially reducing costs, and largely eliminating errors using secure, GDPR compliant e-signature software.

"Our goal is to provide our clients with a portal product that not only saves time, but, more importantly, it significantly enhances communication with their investors. We are excited to be partnering with DocuSign to further this goal," said Karen Maguire, Satuit's CEO.

ABOUT SATUIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Satuit Technologies, Inc. is the premier provider of cloud-based and On-Premise CRM, reporting and portal software solutions for the asset management, hedge fund, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets. Satuit has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, and serves clients in more than thirty-five countries. Satuit Technologies is certified as a women’s business enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information, visit www.satuit.com.


© Business Wire 2019
