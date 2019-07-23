Log in
SatuitCRM Expands E-Marketing Partners and Adds Additional Security Measures in Latest Release

07/23/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

We are pleased to announce our latest upgrade of SatuitCRM. The release includes many upgrades and new features for our CRM clients, such as integration with SharpSpring®, and a trusted IP system for our two-step verification security process.

Our integration with SharpSpring adds yet another powerful e-marketing automation tool to our client’s repertoire, allowing them to use our familiar SatuitCRM interface to create, modify, and keep track of complicated mailing lists such as press releases, newsletters, marketing campaigns, and to make use of the powerful marketing automation capabilities. We will further enhance the integration in a later release to track lead score for contacts.

At Satuit Technologies, we understand that providing a tool that is as easy to use as it is effective is of the utmost importance. With this release, we have upgraded the CRM with a variety of quality-of-life changes that make it easier to use. Our Default Home Page upgrade now gives all users without an existing home page an easy to customize default, which displays recent items and activities, and upcoming tasks and appointments. We have added a trusted IP option to our Two-Step Verification, allowing users to avoid the additional security as long as they are accessing the CRM from a trusted IP address.

"This release adds new partners and new tools to continue our expansion of our work with partners to provide an easy to use platform for integration. We look forward to continued growth in our partner base," said Karen Maguire, Satuit CEO and founder.

ABOUT SATUIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Satuit Technologies, Inc. is the premier provider of cloud-based and on-premise CRM, reporting and portal software solutions for the asset management, hedge fund, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets. Satuit has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, and serves clients in more than thirty-five countries. Satuit Technologies is certified as a women’s business enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information, visit www.satuit.com.


