Saturna Sdn Bhd : Names New President

Saturna Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Saturna Capital Corporation, recently announced the appointment of Shahariah Shaharudin as its new president. Ms. Shaharudin is filling the position previously held by Monem Salam who has returned to Saturna’s U.S. office.

“We are excited that Shaha will lead our organization in Malaysia,” said Monem Salam, executive vice president and fund manager of Saturna Capital. “Her deep experience in this market will ensure that Saturna continues to innovate and remain on the cutting edge of both Islamic and sustainable investing, proving, over the long run, that the combination of these two styles is a win-win for investors.”

A tenured and experienced professional with over 30 years of experience in commercial banking, fund management, and stockbroking, Ms. Shaharudin holds a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Illinois in Springfield, Illinois, USA, and a Bachelor of Business Administration and Economics degree from Knox College, Illinois, USA.

She previously served as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director of Kenanga Islamic Investors Berhad (KIIB). Under her leadership, Kenanga Group won the Best Equity – Malaysia Islamic Fund award for The Edge | Thompson Reuters Lipper Malaysia 2017 and 2018. The Kenanga Syariah Growth Fund also won the Fundsupermart.com’s Recommended Unit Trusts Under the Core Equity – Malaysia (Islamic) categories for 2016 and 2017.

“I am deeply honored to be a part of this dynamic organization and take Saturna Malaysia into its next phase of growth, while making sure we’re well positioned for the future challenges of the global asset management industry,” said Ms. Shaharudin.

About Saturna Sdn Bhd

“Values-Based Global Asset Managers”

Saturna Sdn Bhd, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saturna Capital that specializes in Islamic-compliant investment advisory services for individuals and institutions. Saturna Sdn Bhd is a licensed Islamic fund manager under the Securities Commission of Malaysia, and is adviser to the ASEAN Equity Fund, and the ICD Global Sustainable Fund.

For more information about Saturna Sdn Bhd, visit www.saturna.com.my.

About Saturna Capital Corporation

Saturna Capital Corporation, established in 1989 in Bellingham, Washington, USA, is a private, employee-owned, investment adviser with US$3.6 billion in assets under management, providing investment advisory services to mutual funds, institutions, businesses, individuals, and endowments. Saturna Capital is adviser to the Amana Mutual Funds Trust, the oldest and largest family of funds in the US that follow principles of Islamic finance. Saturna Capital is also adviser to the US-based Sextant Mutual Funds and Saturna Sustainable Funds.

For more information about Saturna Capital, visit www.saturna.com.

