Saturna Sdn Bhd : Names New President

Saturna
Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Saturna
Capital Corporation, recently announced the appointment of Shahariah
Shaharudin as its new president. Ms. Shaharudin is filling the position
previously held by Monem Salam who has returned to Saturna’s U.S. office.
“We are excited that Shaha will lead our organization in Malaysia,” said Monem
Salam, executive vice president and fund manager of Saturna
Capital. “Her deep experience in this market will ensure that Saturna
continues to innovate and remain on the cutting edge of both Islamic and
sustainable investing, proving, over the long run, that the combination
of these two styles is a win-win for investors.”
A tenured and experienced professional with over 30 years of experience
in commercial banking, fund management, and stockbroking, Ms. Shaharudin
holds a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Illinois in
Springfield, Illinois, USA, and a Bachelor of Business Administration
and Economics degree from Knox College, Illinois, USA.
She previously served as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director
of Kenanga Islamic Investors Berhad (KIIB). Under her leadership,
Kenanga Group won the Best Equity – Malaysia Islamic Fund award for The
Edge | Thompson Reuters Lipper Malaysia 2017 and 2018. The Kenanga
Syariah Growth Fund also won the Fundsupermart.com’s Recommended Unit
Trusts Under the Core Equity – Malaysia (Islamic) categories for 2016
and 2017.
“I am deeply honored to be a part of this dynamic organization and take
Saturna Malaysia into its next phase of growth, while making sure we’re
well positioned for the future challenges of the global asset management
industry,” said Ms. Shaharudin.
About Saturna Sdn Bhd
“Values-Based Global Asset Managers”
Saturna Sdn Bhd, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Saturna Capital that specializes in Islamic-compliant
investment advisory services for individuals and institutions. Saturna
Sdn Bhd is a licensed Islamic fund manager under the Securities
Commission of Malaysia, and is adviser to the ASEAN Equity Fund, and the
ICD Global Sustainable Fund.
For more information about Saturna Sdn Bhd, visit www.saturna.com.my.
About Saturna Capital Corporation
Saturna Capital Corporation, established in 1989 in Bellingham,
Washington, USA, is a private, employee-owned, investment adviser with
US$3.6 billion in assets under management, providing investment advisory
services to mutual funds, institutions, businesses, individuals, and
endowments. Saturna Capital is adviser to the Amana Mutual Funds Trust,
the oldest and largest family of funds in the US that follow principles
of Islamic finance. Saturna Capital is also adviser to the US-based
Sextant Mutual Funds and Saturna Sustainable Funds.
For more information about Saturna Capital, visit www.saturna.com.
