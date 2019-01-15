Saturna Sdn Bhd : Wins Best ESG Investment Initiative at Islamic Business & Finance Southeast Asia Awards

Saturna Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Saturna Capital Corporation, received the Best ESG Investment Initiative Award during the Islamic Business & Finance Southeast Asia Awards held on December 4, 2018. The awards, which recognize exceptional performance and positive contributions to the global Islamic business and finance community, reflect peer-based evaluations resulting from an online poll held on www.cpifinancial.net. Nearly 5,000 online votes were cast across 28 categories by bankers and financiers active in Southeast Asia’s Islamic financial community.

“We are honored to have been awarded Best ESG Investment Initiative at the second annual Southeast Asia Awards,” said Shahariah Shaharudin, acting President of Saturna Sdn Bhd. “At Saturna, we follow a sustainable Islamic investment process. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on serving our clients and community well by putting our investors’ interests first, and by offering innovative, sustainable investment products. We are proud to have earned accolades from the international Islamic finance community.”

In June 2017, Saturna Sdn Bhd joined the leading edge of asset managers integrating Islamic and sustainable investment strategies with the launch of the ICD Global Sustainable Fund. Partnering with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank, the Fund invests in equities of global issuers that demonstrate sustainable characteristics while also meeting the Islamic investment guidelines of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI). Saturna’s global team of analysts and portfolio managers rate the sustainability of equities, preferring those that are generally larger, more established, consistently profitable, financially strong, and with robust environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies.

About Saturna Sdn Bhd

“Values-Based Global Asset Managers”

Saturna Sdn Bhd, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saturna Capital Corporation that specializes in Islamic-compliant investment advisory services for individuals and institutions. Saturna Sdn Bhd is the fund manager to the ASEAN Equity Fund and the ICD Global Sustainable Fund.

For more information about Saturna Sdn Bhd, visit www.saturna.com.my.

About Saturna Capital Corporation

Saturna Capital Corporation, established in 1989 in Bellingham, Washington, USA, is a private, employee-owned, investment adviser with US$3.7 billion in assets under management, providing investment advisory services to mutual funds, institutions, businesses, individuals, and endowments. Saturna Capital is adviser to the Amana Mutual Funds Trust, the oldest and largest family of funds in the US that follow principles of Islamic finance. Saturna Capital is also adviser to the US-based Sextant Mutual Funds and Saturna Sustainable Funds.

For more information about Saturna Capital, visit www.saturna.com.

About CPI Financial:

CPI Financial, publisher of Islamic Business & Finance, delivers financial news, features, and analysis to bankers and businesses throughout the Middle East and beyond via a variety of online and print platforms, and holds a variety of awards ceremonies and events honoring the Islamic finance community. For more information, visit the CPI Financial website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005942/en/