Saturna Sdn Bhd : Wins Best ESG Investment Initiative at Islamic Business & Finance Southeast Asia Awards

Saturna
Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Saturna
Capital Corporation, received the Best ESG Investment Initiative
Award during the Islamic Business & Finance Southeast Asia Awards held
on December 4, 2018. The awards,
which recognize exceptional performance and positive contributions to
the global Islamic business and finance community, reflect peer-based
evaluations resulting from an online poll held on www.cpifinancial.net.
Nearly 5,000 online votes were cast across 28 categories by bankers and
financiers active in Southeast Asia’s Islamic financial community.
“We are honored to have been awarded Best ESG Investment Initiative at
the second annual Southeast Asia Awards,” said Shahariah Shaharudin,
acting President of Saturna Sdn Bhd. “At Saturna, we follow a
sustainable Islamic investment process. Moving forward, we will continue
to focus on serving our clients and community well by putting our
investors’ interests first, and by offering innovative, sustainable
investment products. We are proud to have earned accolades from the
international Islamic finance community.”
In June 2017, Saturna Sdn Bhd joined the leading edge of asset managers
integrating Islamic and sustainable investment strategies with the
launch of the ICD
Global Sustainable Fund. Partnering with the Islamic Corporation for
the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of
the Islamic Development Bank, the Fund invests in equities of global
issuers that demonstrate sustainable characteristics while also meeting
the Islamic investment guidelines of the Accounting and Auditing
Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI). Saturna’s
global team of analysts and portfolio managers rate the sustainability
of equities, preferring those that are generally larger, more
established, consistently profitable, financially strong, and with
robust environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies.
About Saturna Sdn Bhd
“Values-Based Global Asset Managers”
Saturna Sdn Bhd, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Saturna Capital Corporation that specializes in
Islamic-compliant investment advisory services for individuals and
institutions. Saturna Sdn Bhd is the fund manager to the ASEAN Equity
Fund and the ICD Global Sustainable Fund.
For more information about Saturna Sdn Bhd, visit www.saturna.com.my.
About Saturna Capital Corporation
Saturna Capital Corporation, established in 1989 in Bellingham,
Washington, USA, is a private, employee-owned, investment adviser with
US$3.7 billion in assets under management, providing investment advisory
services to mutual funds, institutions, businesses, individuals, and
endowments. Saturna Capital is adviser to the Amana Mutual Funds Trust,
the oldest and largest family of funds in the US that follow principles
of Islamic finance. Saturna Capital is also adviser to the US-based
Sextant Mutual Funds and Saturna Sustainable Funds.
For more information about Saturna Capital, visit www.saturna.com.
About CPI Financial:
CPI Financial, publisher of Islamic Business & Finance, delivers
financial news, features, and analysis to bankers and businesses
throughout the Middle East and beyond via a variety of online and print
platforms, and holds a variety of awards ceremonies and events honoring
the Islamic finance community. For more information, visit the CPI
Financial website.
