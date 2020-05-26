Sauce Labs Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Best Software Development Solution in 2020 American Business Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, today announced it has won a Gold Stevie Award in the Software Development Solution category in the 18th annual American Business Awards, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners, with reviewers specifically commending Sauce Labs as a “complete, all-around winner” whose continuous testing cloud “continues to drive organizations towards operational excellence.”



Now in its 18th year, the American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. This year, more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

“Being recognized with a Gold Stevie Award for the second consecutive year is a validation of our continued investments in product innovation and customer success, and of the increasingly critical role continuous testing plays in helping organizations build digital confidence,” said Matt Wyman, chief product officer, Sauce Labs. “We’re thrilled to receive this honor and are excited to continue working alongside development teams as they ramp up efforts to deliver automated testing at the speed of DevOps.”

As web and mobile applications increasingly become the primary means through which businesses deliver products and services, organizations must have complete confidence their digital experience meets their customers’ needs and expectations. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud helps organizations grow that confidence by ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device. With Sauce Labs, organizations can grow their digital business by creating new routes to market, protecting their brand from the risks of a poor user experience, and delivering better products to market, faster.

Continued market momentum



Receipt of the Gold Stevie Award for 2020 comes as Sauce Labs continues to build customer momentum and deliver critical product innovations to market. Earlier this month, the company hosted SauceCon Online , its fourth-annual user conference, with more than 6,000 members of the global testing community registered for the multi-track, live virtual event.

During the conference, Sauce Labs announced the official launch of Failure Analysis, a new analytics solution that applies sophisticated AI and machine learning to customers’ pass/fail data and uses pattern recognition to surface the most common reasons a given set of tests fail. Failure Analysis gives developers, testers, and QA managers insight into how often the same type of failure repeats itself across a given test suite, enabling them to move quickly to address the most pervasive issues and drive rapid improvement in test quality. The new capability is available now for enterprise customers as part of the growing Sauce Insights package.

In addition, the company also released the 2020 Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Benchmark, the second iteration of its groundbreaking industry benchmark report. Based on real-customer data from the more than 3 billion tests run on the Sauce Labs platform, the report enables organizations to see how their continuous testing efforts stack up against both critical best practices and the testing efforts of other enterprises. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Benchmark is available for download as a free community resource.

