Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is anticipated that the demand in the furniture industry will grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2018-2022

Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast 2022 studied the Saudi furniture industry in detail to establish logical understanding of the consumer behavior, pulling the overall furniture industry.

The Saudi Arabia furniture industry has become one of the most vibrant and fastest growing industries in the GCC region. The growing number of real estate development, and increasing demand for residential property along with the governmental initiatives to develop socio-economic infrastructure is driving the whole furniture industry in the Kingdom. The rising interest and investment of foreign players either to increase their presence or to expand in different emirates is further boosting the KSA furniture industry.

The report includes comprehensive analysis of Saudi furniture industry, as it covers an in-depth analysis of the production and consumption scenario in the country. Further to evaluate the existing business opportunities, the consumption scenario is segmented into commercial and household furniture.

As household furniture with more share of Bedroom furniture account for the maximum share in Saudi furniture industry, we have further bifurcated this segment into bedroom, kitchen and other, in order to understand the trend in the industry and to forecast its each segment till 2022.

Industry Trends and Drivers

Foreign Players Focusing on the Saudi Arabia Furniture Industry

Growing Infrastructure Development Boosting the Market

Growing Domestic Spending Accelerating the Market

Development of New Economic Cities Thriving the growth of Furniture Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Industry Trends and Drivers

4. Furniture Industry Outlook to 2022

5. Regional Market Analysis

6. Wood Product Industry Framework

7. Interior Design Contracting and Fit-out Industry

8. Regulatory Analysis

9. Consumer Behavior Analysis

10. Key Players

Al Jedaie

Al Jedaie Fabrics and Furniture Co

Al Rugaib

Al-Aamer Furniture

Al-Abdulkader Furniture Co. Ltd.

Almutlaq Furniture

Casa D' Argento

Riyadh Furniture Industries Co.

Saudi Modern Factory

Wardeh Salehiya

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lxwb2c/saudi_arabia?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005127/en/