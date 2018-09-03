Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Saudi
It is anticipated that the demand in the furniture industry will grow at
a CAGR of around 11% during 2018-2022
Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast 2022 studied the Saudi furniture
industry in detail to establish logical understanding of the consumer
behavior, pulling the overall furniture industry.
The Saudi Arabia furniture industry has become one of the most vibrant
and fastest growing industries in the GCC region. The growing number of
real estate development, and increasing demand for residential property
along with the governmental initiatives to develop socio-economic
infrastructure is driving the whole furniture industry in the Kingdom.
The rising interest and investment of foreign players either to increase
their presence or to expand in different emirates is further boosting
the KSA furniture industry.
The report includes comprehensive analysis of Saudi furniture industry,
as it covers an in-depth analysis of the production and consumption
scenario in the country. Further to evaluate the existing business
opportunities, the consumption scenario is segmented into commercial and
household furniture.
As household furniture with more share of Bedroom furniture account for
the maximum share in Saudi furniture industry, we have further
bifurcated this segment into bedroom, kitchen and other, in order to
understand the trend in the industry and to forecast its each segment
till 2022.
Industry Trends and Drivers
-
Foreign Players Focusing on the Saudi Arabia Furniture Industry
-
Growing Infrastructure Development Boosting the Market
-
Growing Domestic Spending Accelerating the Market
-
Development of New Economic Cities Thriving the growth of Furniture
Industry
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analyst View
2. Research Methodology
3. Industry Trends and Drivers
4. Furniture Industry Outlook to 2022
5. Regional Market Analysis
6. Wood Product Industry Framework
7. Interior Design Contracting and Fit-out Industry
8. Regulatory Analysis
9. Consumer Behavior Analysis
10. Key Players
-
Al Jedaie
-
Al Jedaie Fabrics and Furniture Co
-
Al Rugaib
-
Al-Aamer Furniture
-
Al-Abdulkader Furniture Co. Ltd.
-
Almutlaq Furniture
-
Casa D' Argento
-
Riyadh Furniture Industries Co.
-
Saudi Modern Factory
-
Wardeh Salehiya
