Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 01:25pm CEST

The "Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is anticipated that the demand in the furniture industry will grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2018-2022

Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast 2022 studied the Saudi furniture industry in detail to establish logical understanding of the consumer behavior, pulling the overall furniture industry.

The Saudi Arabia furniture industry has become one of the most vibrant and fastest growing industries in the GCC region. The growing number of real estate development, and increasing demand for residential property along with the governmental initiatives to develop socio-economic infrastructure is driving the whole furniture industry in the Kingdom. The rising interest and investment of foreign players either to increase their presence or to expand in different emirates is further boosting the KSA furniture industry.

The report includes comprehensive analysis of Saudi furniture industry, as it covers an in-depth analysis of the production and consumption scenario in the country. Further to evaluate the existing business opportunities, the consumption scenario is segmented into commercial and household furniture.

As household furniture with more share of Bedroom furniture account for the maximum share in Saudi furniture industry, we have further bifurcated this segment into bedroom, kitchen and other, in order to understand the trend in the industry and to forecast its each segment till 2022.

Industry Trends and Drivers

  • Foreign Players Focusing on the Saudi Arabia Furniture Industry
  • Growing Infrastructure Development Boosting the Market
  • Growing Domestic Spending Accelerating the Market
  • Development of New Economic Cities Thriving the growth of Furniture Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Industry Trends and Drivers

4. Furniture Industry Outlook to 2022

5. Regional Market Analysis

6. Wood Product Industry Framework

7. Interior Design Contracting and Fit-out Industry

8. Regulatory Analysis

9. Consumer Behavior Analysis

10. Key Players

  • Al Jedaie
  • Al Jedaie Fabrics and Furniture Co
  • Al Rugaib
  • Al-Aamer Furniture
  • Al-Abdulkader Furniture Co. Ltd.
  • Almutlaq Furniture
  • Casa D' Argento
  • Riyadh Furniture Industries Co.
  • Saudi Modern Factory
  • Wardeh Salehiya

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lxwb2c/saudi_arabia?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pELISA : Composition of Elisa's Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
01:59pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1558 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
01:59p1-DAY COURSE : Calculating Damages Resulting from Patent Infringement (Boston, MA, United States - October 12, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:58pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scores four on youth team debut for Juventus
AQ
01:57pBAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE : Next Day Disclosure Return-changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks
PU
01:57pCHINA'S JD.COM : founder returns to Beijing after US arrest
AQ
01:57pDYNAGREEN ENVIRONMENTAL PRTCTN GP : Notice of extraordinary general meeting for the year of 2018
PU
01:57pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat Digital signs cloud hosting deal with Massar Solutions
AQ
01:57pDYNAGREEN ENVIRONMENTAL PRTCTN GP : Proxy form
PU
01:57pTIME WATCH INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : U.S. police investigate JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs
4UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
5COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD : Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited US and European Institutional Marketing Presentation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.