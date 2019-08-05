Saudi Arabia Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to reach over USD 17.5 Billion in Revenue by the year 2023: Ken Research

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Saudi Arabia Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 (Second Edition) – Expected Recovery in Demand Growth with Rising Infrastructure Spending, Government Reforms and Surge in Trade” believe that the logistics industry is in its growth stage and is projected to expand in future through increasing government investment to improve the nation’s infrastructure and rising demand for express deliveries to meet the growing consumption requirement in the country. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

Logistics and Warehousing By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Value Added Services) By End User Industry (Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Industrial/Retail Sector, Engineering Equipment, Metals and Others)



Freight Forwarding By Mode of Freight By Type of Delivery By Level of Freight By Owned and Third Party Logistics By Flow Corridors By International and Domestic Companies



Warehousing: By Business Model By Cities By Type of Warehouses By Owned and Third Party Logistics By End Users



Express Logistics: By Level of Courier By Type of International Express By Type of Domestic Express By Business Model



E-Commerce Logistics: By Time Duration By Mode of Payment By Location



Third Party Logistics: By Market Type



For more information on the research report, refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/saudi-arabia-logistics-and-warehousing-market-outlook/230774-100.html

Other Related Reports:

Qatar Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 – By Sea, Land and Air Freight Forwarding, International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Logistics Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, ICD / IFS, Cold Storage and Others), 3PL Warehousing; By Express Logistics and E-commerce Logistics

Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Freight Forwarding/ Transportation, Warehousing and Value Added Services, E-commerce Logistics, Express Delivery, Third Party Logistics

Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Freight Forwarding, Express Delivery, Warehousing Services, Cold Storage, Third Party Logistics and Value-Added Services

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005352/en/