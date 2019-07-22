Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saudi Arabia Looks to Build World's First Long-Range Hyperloop Test Track In Partnership with Virgin Hyperloop One

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Hyperloop One, the only hyperloop company in the world to successfully test its hyperloop technology at scale, today announced a development partnership with the Saudi Arabia’s Economic City Authority (ECA) to conduct a study to build the world’s longest test and certification hyperloop track, as well as a research and development center and hyperloop manufacturing facility north of Jeddah.

Today’s announcement took place this week at Virgin Hyperloop One’s Los Angeles headquarters during a visit from a senior delegation of Saudia Arabia’s Economic City Authority, led by Secretary-General Mohanud A. Helal. The study will focus on King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), located 100 kilometers north of the Red Sea port of Jeddah. The project, which would include a 35-kilometer test and certification track, will create opportunities for the development of specific hyperloop technologies and develop local expertise in Saudi Arabia which be commercialized and scaled. The study will also facilitate the development of localized hyperloop supply chains and the acceleration of innovation clusters across the Kingdom.

“Our partnership with Virgin Hyperloop One is a matter of pride for us and all of Saudi Arabia,” said Secretary General Mohanud A. Helal. “As we continue to help deliver the strategic pillars of Vision 2030, technology transfer and high-tech job creation opportunities that this relationship will bring are fundamental to our progress as a nation and our efforts to create opportunities for our bright young people. Having hyperloop at King Abdullah Economic City is going to act as a catalyst for a Saudi Silicon Valley effect and galvanize our software development, high technology research, and manufacturing industries,” he added.

In parallel to the implementation of the Study, Prince Mohammad bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship will collaborate on the creation and publication of an academic paper outlining the economic impact of a Hyperloop Center of Excellence in KAEC. Additionally, experts from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) will visit the Virgin Hyperloop One testing facility in Nevada to conduct a technical review, followed by the publication of an academic paper.

“With Vision 2030, the Kingdom has demonstrated bold leadership to advance game-changing solutions. A hyperloop system could help enable Saudi Arabia to become a global transportation powerhouse, nurture the nation’s innovation and entrepreneurial culture, and grow an innovative knowledge workforce,” said Jay Walder, CEO, Virgin Hyperloop One. “I look forward to this collaboration with our visionary partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to turn this technology into a mass transportation solution.”

“The U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council congratulates the Economic Cities Authority and Virgin Hyperloop One on this historic initiative for the future of transportation and mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Abdallah S. Jum’ah, Saudi Co-Chairman, U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council and Former CEO, Saudi Aramco.

Virgin Hyperloop One’s technology features depressurized tubes that carry on-demand passenger or cargo “pods” at speeds up to 1080 kilometers per hour. With speeds three times faster than high-speed rail and an on-demand, direct to destination experience, hyperloop technology can reduce journey times across Saudi Arabia, exponentially increasing connectivity across not only across the country but throughout the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), which includes the countries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. Traveling from Riyadh to Jeddah would take 76 minutes (currently over 10 hours) utilizing the land bridge for both passenger and freight movement, positioning Saudi Arabia as the gateway to three continents. Traveling from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi would take 48 minutes (currently over 8.5 hours).

Media Assets
Virgin Hyperloop One’s media assets can be found here.

About Virgin Hyperloop One
Virgin Hyperloop One is the only company in the world that has successfully tested its hyperloop technology at scale, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years. The company successfully operated a full-scale hyperloop vehicle using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions, realizing a fundamentally new form of transportation that is faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainable than existing modes. The company is now working with governments, partners, and investors around the world to make hyperloop a reality in years, not decades. They currently have projects underway in Missouri, Texas, Colorado, the Midwest, India, KSA, and the UAE. Learn more about Virgin Hyperloop One’s technology, vision, and ongoing projects here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e746dc58-3cc2-486d-a975-717b1bce0068

Media Contacts
Virgin Hyperloop One
Ryan Kelly
Head of Marketing and Communications
press@hyperloop-one.com
Tel: +1-610-442-1896

Primary Logo

Virgin Hyperloop One Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Economic City Authority Secretary-General Mohanud A. Helal and Virgin Hyperloop One CEO Jay Walder sign an MoU to conduct a study to build the world’s longest test and certification hyperloop track in Jeddah.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50pAIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : Publication of Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 15 August 2019
EQ
11:40pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence lifts a touch
PU
11:40pUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 22
DJ
11:37pPOSCO : 2Q Net Profit Up 17.4%, Helped by Myanmar Gas Project
DJ
11:20pChina's June gasoline exports rise as new mega plant hits full runs
RE
11:12pSaudi Arabia Looks to Build World's First Long-Range Hyperloop Test Track In Partnership with Virgin Hyperloop One
GL
11:10pBIOSOLAR : Completes Testing and Analysis of its First Batch of Lithium-ion Battery Prototypes
PU
11:10pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 22, 2019 10:15 p.m. ET
PU
11:04pALPHINAT : Announces a Loss of $53,538 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2019
AQ
11:00pTrump agrees to prompt responses to licence requests for Huawei sales
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2WH GROUP LTD : WH : U.S. farmers look past trade fears to cash in on China's hog crisis
3PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Resource Acquisition
4RBB BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019
5COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO : Notice to the M..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group