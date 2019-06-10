Saudi Arabia Lubricant Sales Volume is Expected to Reach over 500 Million Litres by 2023: Ken Research

Ken Research in their latest publication “Saudi Arabia Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 – By Automotive (Passenger Car Motor Oil, Heavy Duty Engine oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils & transmission, and Greases), Industrial lubricants (Engine Oils, Turbine oils, Hydraulic oils, Industrial Gear oils, Transformer oils, Compressor oils, Greases); By Origin (Mineral, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic)” observed that the market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.4% in terms of revenue and a CAGR of 0.8% in terms of sales volume / domestic consumption of lubricants during 2018–2023.

This market intelligence report provides detailed market opportunities in automotive and industrial lubricant industry in KSA, with over 100 KPIs, covering end markets, product type, and distribution channel. It provides a domestic production, revenue and sales volume of lubricant sector through 100+ data tables and charts.

Key Segments Covered

By Origin

Mineral

Synthetic

Semi-Synthetic

Saudi Arabia Automotive Lubricant Sales

By Type

Passenger Car Motor Oils

Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils

Hydraulic Oils

Gear Oils & Transmission Fluids

Greases

By End User

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Marine and Aviation

By Distribution Channel

Puncture Shops

Company Owned-Operated Outlets

Auto OEM’s

Others: Others include wholesalers, retailers and OEM service centers.

KSA Industrial Lubricants Sales

By Type

Engine Oils

Turbine oils

Hydraulic oils

Industrial Gear oils

Transformer oils

Compressor oils

Greases

Others: Include specialty lubricants which are custom made like bearing and circuiting oils, rolling oils, spindle oils, slideway oils and process oils.

By End User

Construction and Heavy Transport/Fleet

Power generation

Manufacturing

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales as per Approval of OEMs

Dealer Networks

Companies Covered:

Petromin Corporati on

Shell (JOSLOC)

Castrol

Alhamrani-Fuchs Petroleum Saudi Arabia

Mobil (Delta Group)

Total

Petronas (Unified Lubricants Company)

Chevron Al Bakri Lubricants Company

Raf Oil Industries

Gulf Oil Middle East Limited

Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co. Ltd

Amsoil

Arabian Plant for Lubricants and Greases (APLG)

United Lube Oil Company. (UNILUBE)

Yanbu United Industrial Services

Saudi Oil Company

Refer to below link for more details:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/automotive-and-automotive-components/saudi-arabia-lubricants-market/189129-100.html

