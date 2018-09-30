Saudi Arabia Plans More Spending to Boost Sluggish Growth

By Donna Abdulaziz in Jeddah and Rory Jones in Dubai

Saudi Arabia said Sunday it intends to significantly increase spending next year as it benefits from higher oil prices, a plan that will help boost sluggish growth and create more jobs in the Middle East's biggest economy.

The government's budget spending is expected to reach more than 1.1 trillion Saudi riyals ($295 billion) in 2019, about 7% higher than projected expenditure for this fiscal year, the Saudi ministry of finance said in a brief pre-budget statement. It usually issues a more detailed annual budget statement in December.

The kingdom, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is carrying out an ambitious transformation plan to wean its economy away from oil by boosting the private sector. But growth slowed as it cut back on spending, including on subsidies, to cope with the sharp fall in the price of oil since 2014. Energy sales account for more than 70% of Saudi Arabia's budget revenue.

It isn't clear if Saudi Arabia will roll back some of its reform plans with oil prices now back up. An increase in spending will help boost growth, which will make it easier for the government to roll out the tough economic changes needed in the longer term, some analysts say.

Saudi Arabia is reluctant to see a significant fall in the price of oil as such a scenario would drive down revenues, expand its budget deficit and constrain its ability to implement reforms that it hopes will diversify the economy.

The finance ministry said it expects the kingdom's gross domestic product, which contracted in 2017, to expand by 2.3% next year and improve gradually to reach 2.4% in 2021 as a result of the country's economic reforms. The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to grow 1.9% this year, with the non-oil sector forecast to strengthen 2.3%.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the main thrust of the government in the 2019 budget is the continued implementation of the kingdom's transformation plan, called Vision 2030, which includes diversification of the economy, boosting non-oil revenue and achieving fiscal balance by 2023.

The government expects revenues to increase by 11% to 978 billion riyals next year, the finance ministry said, which means it would again run a fiscal deficit to implement spending. It plans to finance that budget deficit with debt issuances in the capital markets, after raising more than $50 billion in the past three years. The government expects debt to reach about 22% of GDP in 2019 and grow to about 25% in 2021.

"Government spending has the biggest impact on GDP," said Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based Al Rajhi Capital. "It will create more investments and therefore more jobs for Saudis."

Unemployment among Saudis stands at nearly 13% according to latest government issued statistics. Saudi Arabia is attempting to reduce this unemployment rate through initiatives such as levies on firms that employ expatriate workers and by enforcing stricter nationalization quotas in the private sector. But the efforts have so far had mixed success.

Saudi Arabia's finances are being closely watched in Washington. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on Saudi Arabia, as the de facto leader of the OPEC oil cartel, to lower prices so that Americans see cheaper fuel costs. The issue has become particularly acute for the Republican White House ahead of crucial midterm elections in November when the Democrats are expected to make gains in Congress.

The U.S. leader on Saturday spoke with Saudi Arabia's King Salman, discussing the oil market and the need to maintain supplies to ensure global economic growth, according to a statement from the official Saudi Press Agency.

Oil prices crashed in 2014 but have since recovered to trade at about $80 a barrel after Riyadh-led OPEC and other nations agreed last year to limit supply.

At a meeting last week in Algiers, OPEC decided not to increase supply, even as Iranian oil shipments are expected to fall, as the cartel members fear a glut would again drag prices down.

The government in December announced a record fiscal stimulus to boost the economy after a period of austerity in the wake of the 2014 oil-price collapse. It had used cuts to infrastructure projects and government employee benefits to tighten a budget deficit that mushroomed to about 15% of gross domestic product in 2015.

