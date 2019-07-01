Log in
News : Interest Rates
Saudi Arabia Wades Into Euro Bond Market as Part of Borrowing Spree

07/01/2019 | 10:42am EDT

By Rory Jones

Saudi Arabia plans to issue a debut euro-denominated bond, part of a borrowing binge to meet the government's ambitious spending targets.

The bond is aimed at diversifying Saudi Arabia's investor base, following predominantly dollar debt that has catapulted the kingdom up the ranks of emerging-market bond issuers. Subject to market conditions, Saudi Arabia is seeking to issue the bond in tranches of eight and 20 years, according to a marketing document provided by one of the arrangers Monday. The exact timing of the issuance isn't clear.

Saudi Arabia has turned to the international debt markets to help plug spending deficits caused by a collapse in oil prices. Over the past three years, Saudi Arabia has sold nearly $70 billion in international bonds, becoming one of the biggest issuers of debt among emerging markets.

The oil market has since recovered but the kingdom has continued to raise money through the debt markets to help fund an economic transformation program that includes big infrastructure projects, investments in new industries such as tourism and entertainment, and the launch of social welfare programs.

So far, the kingdom has only issued international debt in dollars, and locally in Saudi riyals. The issuance of euro-denominated bonds would indicate Saudi Arabia is seeking to broaden its investor base and provide a benchmark for Saudi corporates to use when raising in euros.

The kingdom last raised debt in January when it sold $7.5 billion in bonds, attracting orders worth $27 billion. That was the first sale since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi had spooked some investors, but didn't appear to damp demand for Saudi debt.

Four months later, the kingdom's national oil company and crown jewel, Saudi Aramco, raised $12 billion on the back of $100 billion in orders, further dispelling the notion that international buyers were concerned about the fallout from the journalist's murder.

The Saudi government has said it plans to issue about $31.47 billion in total this year to help finance the budget deficit. The government's budget expenditure is expected to be more than 1.1 trillion riyals ($295 billion).

Despite the rapid pace of issuance in recent years, the country's ratio of government debt to economic output -- a keenly watched measure -- is only 20%, below many of its Persian Gulf peers and the U.S. at more than 100%. Saudi Arabia also boosts foreign-currency holdings of about $500 billion, a sizable cushion against any debt default.

Some investors, though, are concerned about growing debt loads in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. The bloc has issued $144 billion in foreign-currency debt since the beginning of 2016, up from $15.2 billion in the prior four years, causing some investors to take short positions on the country's bonds.

Riyadh has hired Goldman Sachs and Société Générale as global coordinators, and BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Samba Capital as joint lead managers for the bond.

The bond will be marketed for sale to qualified institutional buyers in the U.S., the marketing document said.

Write to Rory Jones at rory.jones@wsj.com

