Saudi Arabia agrees Iran was behind tanker attacks - Saudi minister
0
06/13/2019 | 05:53pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia agrees with the United States that Iran was behind the suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday.
"We have no reason to disagree with the secretary of state. We agree with him," Jubeir told CNN. "Iran has a history of doing this."
(This story has been refilled to correct Saudi minister's title in headline and first paragraph)
(Reporting by Eric Beech and Tim Ahmann; editing by Grant McCool)