Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Arabia denies crown prince seeks to buy Manchester United

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th batch of cadets from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince is not seeking to buy Premier League football club Manchester United, the kingdom's media minister said on Monday, denying reports and adding that there had only been a meeting with the Saudi wealth fund regarding sponsorship.

Reports that Mohammed Bin Salman intends to buy the club are "completely false", the minister, Turki al-Shabanah, wrote on social network Twitter.

He was reacting to reports that the crown prince had sought to tempt the Glazer family to cede control of the club.

"Manchester United held a meeting with PIF Saudi to discuss (a) sponsorship opportunity," Shabanah said, adding that no deal materialized.

On Sunday, the British newspaper, the Sun, said the crown prince was in a £3.8-billion ($4.9-billion) takeover bid for one of football's most popular clubs.

The paper said a bid was first submitted in October but the fallout from the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's embassy in Istanbul put the "skids" on a potential offer.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32aHandelsbanken Names Carina Akerstrom CEO From 27 March
DJ
01:30aSenior partner, co-founder at Russia's Baring Vostok in charge after Calvey's arrest
RE
01:28aChina's car sales tumble, road ahead bumpy
RE
01:18aNikkei reaches two-month peak, boosted by U.S.-China trade talks
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aSaudi Arabia denies crown prince seeks to buy Manchester United
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aAsia shares bounce on trade talk, stimulus wagers
RE
02/17Architect of BOJ stimulus calls for big fiscal spending backed by central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of major holdings - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
2US DOLLAR INDEX : US DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar weakens as trade deal hopes buoy riskier assets; Aussie, kiwi firm
3LONDON COFFEE : COFFEE : Vietnam posts $816 million January trade surplus - customs
4MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY PRODIGY RESULTS: a Global Study to Identify Patients at High R..
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rises 10.9% on Year
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.