Saudi Arabia joins Coronavirus Global Response Pledging Event - Press Release

05/14/2020 | 10:20am EDT

Saudi Arabia joins Coronavirus Global Response Pledging Event

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 03, 2020

As the holder of the G20 Presidency, Saudi Arabia has welcomed the global call to action to fund a universally available and affordable COVID-19 vaccination, treatment and diagnostics.

Saudi Arabia will co-lead the Global Response Pledging on May 4 along with the European Union, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Norway. The pledging event aims to raise funds for the immediate need of $8 billion USD, which the Global Preparedness and Monitoring Board stated is urgently required to develop and deliver a COVID-19 vaccine, along with diagnostics and therapeutic resources.

The global pandemic requires a global response and international collaboration. Our priority, as an international community, is to safeguard people and their livelihoods and make sure the opportunities to recover from this pandemic exist for all.

The G20 has been leading the global response and is committed to 'spare no effort' in the fight against this pandemic. G20 members have taken unprecedented action at an unprecedented speed to address the major disruptions caused by the pandemic on public health and the global economy.

The Saudi G20 Presidency is calling on global partners to support this funding campaign to ensure that we can say, for generations to come, that we defeated COVID-19 as a global community.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has already pledged US$500 million to support the global fundraising efforts.

More information about the Global Response Pledging event is available at the Coronavirus Global Response website.

Watch the event live on Saudi TV or Europe by Satelliteat 4.00pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC +3)

Follow @g20orgon twitter for live updates.

Media Enquiries: G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa+966 11 829 6129

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 03 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 14:19:07 UTC
