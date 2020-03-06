Log in
Saudi Arabia limits arrivals from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to airports over coronavirus: SPA

03/06/2020 | 07:45pm EST

Saudi Arabia limited on Saturday land crossings with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain to commercial trucks only, with arrivals from the three countries temporarily limited to three airports as a precaution taken over the spread of the coronavirus, Saudi news agency SPA reported.

The three airports are King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, SPA added.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.62% 4.1443 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
