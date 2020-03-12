Saudi Arabia moves to grab Russian oil market share, sources say

Market sources told Reuters that Saudi Aramco is trying to replace Urals in refiners' feedstock around the world, from Europe to India.

State-controlled Saudi Aramco is in talks with European refiners including big buyers of Urals oil including Finland's Neste Oil, Sweden's Preem, France's Total, BP, Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Italy's Eni, the sources said.

The tactic has already started to pay off, with refiners ordering extra volumes of Saudi crude for loading in April at "very attractive prices", the sources added.

"They (the Saudis) knock on all doors offering a lot and cheaply ..." a source with a Western oil major told Reuters.

By Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin