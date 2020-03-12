Log in
Saudi Arabia moves to grab Russian oil market share, sources say

03/12/2020 | 11:39am EDT
The national flags of Russia and Saudi Arabia are seen during an OPEC meeting in Vienna

Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts to squeeze Russia's Urals oil grade out of its main markets by offering its own cheap barrels instead after their long-standing deal to support global oil prices fell apart, seven oil sources said.

Market sources told Reuters that Saudi Aramco is trying to replace Urals in refiners' feedstock around the world, from Europe to India.

State-controlled Saudi Aramco is in talks with European refiners including big buyers of Urals oil including Finland's Neste Oil, Sweden's Preem, France's Total, BP, Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Italy's Eni, the sources said.

The tactic has already started to pay off, with refiners ordering extra volumes of Saudi crude for loading in April at "very attractive prices", the sources added.

"They (the Saudis) knock on all doors offering a lot and cheaply ..." a source with a Western oil major told Reuters.

By Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin

