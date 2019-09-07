Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Arabia names Prince Abdulaziz as new energy minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2019 | 07:39pm EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has named Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, a son of the king, as energy minister, replacing Khalid al-Falih, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday, citing a royal decree.

The appointment represents the first time a member of the ruling Al Saud family has held the energy minister post in the world's top oil exporter.

Prince Abdulaziz is a longstanding member of the No. 1 crude exporter’s delegation to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with decades of experience in the oil sector.

In 2017, he was named Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and has worked closely with previous oil minister Ali al-Naimi as his deputy for years.

Some industry insiders say the prince's lengthy experience has overcome what has always been seen as the impossibility of appointing a royal to the post of energy minister in Saudi Arabia.

Conventional thinking has been that the ruling Al Saud family has viewed the oil portfolio as so important that giving it to a prince might upset the dynasty’s delicate balance of power and risk making oil policy hostage to princely politicking, Saudi sources and diplomats say.

Saudi Arabia has had five oil ministers since 1960, and none of them has been a royal.

Last month, Saudi Arabia created a ministry for industry and mineral resources, separating it from the kingdom’s colossal energy ministry.

Before the separation decision, Falih had overseen more than half the Saudi economy through the super-ministry, which was created in 2016 to help streamline new reforms.

Last week, Falih was also removed from his post as chairman of state oil giant Aramco, and Yasser al-Rumayyan, who heads the sovereign wealth fund PIF, was named as the new chairman.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai and Samar Ahmed in Cairo; editing by Cynthia Osterman and Chris Reese)

By Rania El Gamal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.35% 61.66 Delayed Quote.11.62%
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 1.54% 13.82 End-of-day quote.-12.02%
WTI 0.60% 56.6 Delayed Quote.23.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28pBoeing suspends load test for new 777X aircraft
RE
07:39pSaudi Arabia names Prince Abdulaziz as new energy minister
RE
04:56pAlbertsons Companies joins supermarkets in changing guns policy
RE
01:37pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting with President of Moldova Igor Dodon
PU
01:11pWALL ST. WEEK AHEAD : Another recent inversion could provide support for stocks
RE
10:09aTurkey calls on U.S. to lift barriers to boost trade
RE
09:10aUK's Labour to crack down on finance bonuses if it wins power - FT
RE
08:15aNew York Hits Out-of-Stater With Hefty Tax Bill Over Vacation Home
DJ
07:31aHungary must maintain fiscal discipline in face of slowdown - minister
RE
07:29aItalian railways plans to bid for $20 billion U.S. contract
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PURETECH HEALTH PLC : PURETECH HEALTH : Announces Board Change
2AAR CORP. : AAR : TCG World Wide Review / F16 2019
3BANK OF AMERICA : BANK OF AMERICA CORPO : ation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
4AMAZON.COM : U.S. states launch antitrust probes of tech companies, focus on Facebook, Google
5HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA : HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises reforms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group