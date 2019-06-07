Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Arabia's Falih says OPEC close to agreement on extending oil deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:23am EDT
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - OPEC is close to agreeing to extend an oil supply-cutting agreement beyond June, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Friday, though the question is how to accommodate participating non-OPEC countries.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other non-members agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1 until the end of this month. They meet in coming weeks to decide their next move.

"On the OPEC side, a rollover is almost in the bag. The question is to calibrate with non-OPEC," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Russia.

"I'm hoping it will be an easy decision and that we'll roll over, but if it's not, we will be flexible in terms of our position in the kingdom."

He said that he saw no need to deepen the supply cut.

The minister earlier said he was unwilling to engage in a race to increase oil output to compensate for lower prices, saying a return to the price-crash environment of 2014-15 would be unacceptable.

Falih said perfect stability on the oil market had not been achieved and that prices were being influenced by factors outside OPEC's control.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Tom Balmforth and Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:06aSingapore May forex reserves drop to $265.4 billion - central bank data
RE
06:05aRate Cuts Aren't as Certain as Markets Think
DJ
06:04aSoutheast Asian stocks inch higher on rate-cut hopes, US jobs data awaited
RE
06:03aEthiopia's parliament to approve law on liberalising telecoms sector
RE
05:58aSET NEWS : FTSE SET Index Series June 2019 Semi-annual Review
PU
05:58aSUSTAINABLE FISHERIES : Commission presents progress made and opportunities for 2020
PU
05:48aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Dairy product processing training for Haa farmers and youth
PU
05:45aIBM, T-Systems scrap mainframe venture after German criticism
RE
05:45aHomelessness Grows in California Despite New Government Spending
DJ
05:45aViolence Makes Mexico an Unwelcoming Refuge
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints Novartis' Hudson as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About