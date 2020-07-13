Saudi Arabia's Red Sea mega project awards contracts for international airport

(Adds details about the project)
RIYADH, July 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Red Sea
Development Company said on Monday it had awarded infrastructure
contracts for an international airport that is due to open in
2022.
The company, which is developing a huge Red Sea tourism
project, said the contracts were awarded to Nesma & Partners
Contracting Co. Ltd and Almabani General Contractors.
Saudi Arabia plans to develop resorts on 50 islands off the
Red Sea coast, offering a nature reserve, coral reef diving and
heritage sites.
Red Sea Development Co, backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign
fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), plans to build the first
phase by 2022. It aims to attract 300,000 tourists a year in the
first phase and 800,000 to 1 million once the development is
complete.
Red Sea is one of three major projects backed by PIF, along
with the $500 billion NEOM economic zone and the Qiddiya
entertainment project.
Saudi Arabia's NEOM, which is building a $500 billion mega
economic zone, said last week it had signed an agreement with
Air Products and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power for a $5
billion green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Alex Richardson and
Edmund Blair)